Correctional Services seizes contraband and unauthorized items at Federal Training Centre

Correctional Services Canada reports that on October 11, Federal Training Centre staff members seized contraband and unauthorized items at the FTC, which is a multi-level detention institution located in Laval’s Saint-Vincent-de-Paul district.

An overhead view of Correctional Services Canada’s Federal Training Centre in Laval’s Saint-Vincent-de-Paul district.

According to the CSC, the items seized included crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, hashish, tobacco, nicotine patches and cell phones with accessories.

The total estimated institutional value of the seizure was $56,018.

Correctional Services of Canada says it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.

These include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC says it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions “in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.”

CSC says it also works in partnership with local as well as regional police “to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

The CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC installations.

These may be related to drug use or trafficking “that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.”

The CSC provides the following toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, while maintaining that the information shared is protected and that callers will remain anonymous.