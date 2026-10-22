Gunshots target men in Laval’s Sainte-Rose sector

Two men narrowly escaped serious harm on Wednesday evening last week when they were targeted by multiple gunshots fired at them in Laval’s Sainte-Rose neighbourhood.

Operators at Laval’s 911 emergency service received several calls around 10:45 p.m. reporting gunshots heard in the area.

Upon arrival, police found two gunshot victims near the intersection of Je-Me-Souviens Blvd. and Lancelot St.

The two men, aged 28 and 34, were transported to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators and forensic identification technicians collected evidence at the scene.

Laval man to serve jail time for federal tax fraud

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced on Monday that Michel-Ange Bonny of Laval pleaded guilty to one count of fraud under the Criminal Code on October 5 at the Laval Courthouse.

Michel-Ange Bonny of Laval pleaded guilty to one count of fraud under the Criminal Code on October 5 at the Laval Courthouse. (Photo: Service de Police de Laval)

Bonny was sentenced to 18 months of imprisonment followed by a three-year probation order for the tax fraud offence investigated by the CRA.

Bonny was also facing other charges arising from a separate investigation conducted by the Laval Police, for which a concurrent two-year prison sentence was imposed. As a result, Bonny will serve a total sentence of two years in prison for both offences.

A CRA investigation revealed that Bonny orchestrated an identity-based tax fraud scheme designed to fraudulently obtain tax refunds by using the personal information of other taxpayers to file false income tax returns and benefit returns (T1 returns) on their behalf.

Between March and April 2019, according to the CRA, 24 such returns for the 2018 tax year were filed without the knowledge or consent of the taxpayers involved. The returns included fictitious employment income and ineligible deductions to generate refunds to which the taxpayers were not entitled.

The CRA confirmed that the filings were not authorized by the taxpayers in question, and that changes had been made to several of their CRA accounts without their knowledge, including mailing addresses and direct deposit information.

The CRA said the total amount of refunds fraudulently claimed was $226,809. Of that amount, $137,988 was deposited into the other taxpayers’ bank accounts, by which Mr. Bonny personally benefited for approximately $30,000.

Two injured in major car crash along A-15 in Laval

A highway maintenance truck securing a road construction site along Autoroute 15 in Laval was involved in a major accident involving two other vehicles on the evening of Saturday October 17.

The incident occurred after nightfall around 9:55 p.m. and required the intervention of rescue units from the Laval Fire Dept.

To get some of the accident victims out of damaged cars, the rescuers had to use specialized hydraulic extrication equipment, referred to by some as the “jaws of life”.

Just after 10 p.m. on the southbound lane of the A-15 near Cartier Blvd, the first firefighters found that in addition to the maintenance truck, a Mazda 3 and a Ford F-150 pickup truck were also involved.

One of three people who were aboard the Mazda was trapped inside and had to be extricated.

Two injured people, suffering from neck and back pain as a result of the high-speed collision, were taken to hospital by Urgences-santé for medical evaluation.

Defective batteries spark fire

The Laval Fire Dept. responded to a call for a fire on the afternoon of Tuesday October 6 near des Mille-Îles Blvd. in Auteuil that appears to have broken out because of defective batteries.

The first of six units dispatched by the LFD arrived on the scene at 2:27 p.m., when flames were clearly visible coming from the garage of a two-story residence near the edge of the Rivière des Mille-Îles.

At around 2:44 p.m., the firefighters declared the blaze to finally be under control, although it caused damage estimated at around $20,000 to the building’s structure and $5,000 for its furnishings and other contents.

More recent fires in Laval

Sainte-Rose Boulevard fire. (Photo: Courtesy of Association des Pompiers de Laval)

OCTOBER 5 | 4:44 PM // Building fire on Boulevard Sainte-Rose in the Sainte-Rose sector. Abandoned residential building. Flames visible. Code 10-07, intervention required.

OCTOBER 10 | 12:46 AM // Fire on Lennox Street in the Chomedey area. Residential building. Flames visible. The code was 10-12, second alarm.