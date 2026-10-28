Fire razes single-family home on Saint-Judes in Chomedey

A single-family dwelling on Saint-Judes Street in Chomedey was destroyed by fire during the early morning hours of October 23 during a blaze that culminated with the building being declared a total loss.

The City of Laval’s 911 service received the call shortly after 5 am that the two-storey house on Saint-Judes near the corner of Lévesque Blvd. and Promenade des Îles was on fire.

By the time firefighters arrived around ten minutes later, flames had spread throughout the structure, generating a large amount of smoke.

Four people living in the house were rendered homeless and total damage was estimated by the Laval Fire Dept. at around $740,000, including the value of the building and its contents.

The LFD transferred responsibility for an investigation of the cause to the Laval Police.