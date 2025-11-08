Laval Police take part in province-wide crackdown on child-porn

Officers from the Sûreté du Québec’s Internet Child Sexual Exploitation Investigation Team (ESEI) in collaboration with the major crimes divisions of police forces in Laval, Boucherville, Montreal, Quebec City and Gatineau conducted a large-scale operation from November 3 to 7, leading to the arrests of nearly two dozen suspects.

According to the SQ, more than 150 police officers were mobilized, and 22 men aged between 18 and 70 were arrested.

Of this number, 20 appeared in connection with charges of possession, distribution and access to files containing child abuse and sexual exploitation material.

Computer equipment was also seized by the police for analysis as part of the 26 searches that were conducted.

“The operation conducted this week is the result of significant collaborative and concerted efforts,” said Lieutenant Katherine Guimond, head of the SQ’s division for investigations into the sexual exploitation of children on the internet.

The SQ is inviting members of the public to report any situation they come across of sexual exploitation of young people on the internet at the following address: www.cyberaide.ca