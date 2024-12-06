Laval man arrested near Trois-Rivières as suspect in banking card fraud scheme

A 44-year-old man from Laval is one of two individuals arrested in Louiseville 30 kilometres west of Trois Rivières on suspicion of perpetrating a banking card fraud scheme.

The Sûreté du Québec were tipped off by victims who said the man, identified as Pierre Lefebvre by the Trois-Rivières daily Le Nouvelliste, was making the rounds in villages and towns with an unidentified 62-year-old female accomplice from Saint-Jérôme.

It is alleged that up to 15 acts of fraud were committed by the pair since November 30.

Lefebvre was arraigned at the Trois-Rivières courthouse on a charge of fraud of less than $5,000, as well as theft less than $5,000.

He is also accused of being in possession of a counterfeit driver’s license.

Lefebvre remained in custody pending a further court date on December 11.

The other suspect was released on a promise to turn up for her next court hearing.

According to the police report, officers found numerous banking cards inside the suspects’ vehicle.

Their car, allegedly used in the commission of a crime, was seized as part of the investigation.