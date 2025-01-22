Laval man among suspects accused of attempted people smuggling into U.S.

A 27-year-old man whose home is in Laval is one of three suspects accused by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police of being accessories to a criminal operation in which they attempted to smuggle people from Canada across the border in the United States.

Julian Camilo Rojas Murcia of Laval, Edward Alejandro Rojas Sanchez, age 24, from Montreal, and Fernando Esparza Dominguez, 33, of Montreal faces charges filed by the RCMP that they conspired to commit an offence in the US.

The RCMP alleges the three men were set to transport a group of people from Montreal to an unguarded location somewhere on the Canada-U.S. border south of Montreal on at least one occasion.

The RCMP further alleges that each of the persons in the group who were to be transported was set to pay $4,000 to the suspects, who are scheduled to be arraigned at the Palais de Justice in Montreal on February 4.