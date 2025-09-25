Laval declares its efficiency improvements a success

Nearly a year after the initial implementation of a municipal efficiency plan, officials with the City of Laval say they have achieved some real improvements in services offered to the city’s population.

Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer. (File photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“By setting clear objectives, transparent management and a structured accountability, the administration is modernizing its practices in order to offer its citizens an experience that’s smoother, more efficient and better adapted to the population’s needs,” the city states in a press release issued last week.

“We were looking for some in-depth change and the results are there,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer. “The services are faster, more accessible, more efficient and simpler.

“This is the result of some hard work, of a clear vision and commitment from everyone in the organization,” he continued. “Modernizing our administration means we are fully taking up our responsibility towards all citizens, which is to offer quality services, at a fair cost while meeting expectations.”

The city reports that during the first months this year, the average waiting time for callers to its 311 centralized info service fell to 63 seconds, representing an 87 per cent improvement over 496 seconds in 2021.

During the same period, 81 per cent of requests were dealt with within that time frame, for a 10 per cent improvement compared to 2024. The city says this was in spite of an 11 per cent increase in the number of calls received.

The improvements were achieved, according to the city, through the use of a digital platform, the Mon Dossier web portal, which was developed internally. More than 85 per cent of requests received for things such as permits, subsidies or declarations are processed via this platform now.

“By going for digital solutions like the Mon Dossier portal, we are simplifying access to services, while also making the internal process lighter,” said Tania Fonrose, director of the city’s citizen experience department.

“This reorganization of work allows not only an improvement in citizen experience, but also for better use of resources. The 311 service, for example, was able to absorb a significant increase in requests with additional staff, thanks to the efficiency gains generated.”

Beginning this winter, permit applications and certificates from the urban planning department can be obtained online through the Mon Dossier portal. The City of Laval has won a number of awards for its work on resolving these issues, including some from the Institut d’administration publique du Québec (IAPQ), the Réseau de l’informatique municipale du Québec (RIMQ) and the Project Management Institute of Montreal.

A new concert hall and events venue opens in Saint-François

Residents from all over Laval will be able to enjoy a range of shows and entertainments at the latest concert hall and events venue to be completed and opened by the city.

Located in the Espace citoyen des Confluents (ECC) in the district of Saint-François, the multipurpose hall hosted its first show on September 20, although there will be more to come, according to the city.

“As the first professional quality concert hall in eastern Laval, it offers 180 seats in a modern and quality building,” says Laval city councillor for Sainte-Rose Flavia Alexandra Novac, who is responsible for cultural dossiers on city council.

“With the opening of this new hall, the ECC will be a gathering place that’s even more outstanding for the community of Laval, especially those from the east end of the island,” added Novac.

Some of the events and shows on the schedule at the hall over the coming months: