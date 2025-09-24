Laval city councillors table petitions during September council meeting

Karidogiannis submits motion for a memorial recognizing contributions of Laval’s Greeks

In a municipality of the size and as populous as the City of Laval, one of the many things that takes place during city council meetings is the tabling of petitions from residents seeking interventions on a range of issues.

At every monthly council meeting, there is a period around the beginning when councillors in the 21 districts formally present the petitions, which are accepted and registered by the city’s chief clerk.

Independent Saint-Vincent-de-Paul city councillor Paolo Galati speaks during the September 9 meeting of Laval city council. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Petitions tabled during meeting

During the September 9 council meeting, Laval-Les Îles councillor Nicholas Borne presented a petition started by Robert Papillon of Pesant St. in the district, asking that the city conduct an analysis of speed bumps installed on the street. According to Councillor Borne, 43 residents of the street signed the petition.

A petition was also tabled by Duvernay district councillor Achille Cifelli, regarding a skating rink at Val-des-Arbres Park, where, according to the 222 residents who signed the petition, the rink is in poor condition and has been moved to various locations over time, most recently to make space for a dog park.

Safety issues on Lévesque Blvd.

Independent city councillor for Saint-Vincent-de-Paul Paolo Galati tabled a petition gathered by residents of St-Jean St. and Lévesque Blvd. East in his district, expressing concern about the safety of pedestrians, many of them children, as well as public transit users, because of traffic hazards on Lévesque Blvd.

“Traffic on Lévesque Blvd. East has become much too fast and too dense,” Galati said while tabling the petition.

“Vehicles are passing regularly at an excessive speed, making it extremely dangerous to cross, especially for children going to school, to the park or to neighbourhood activities, as well as for families who must cross this artery, and users of the STL who most cross to get to bus stops.”

Girl killed by car in 2016

Galati said that over the years, he’s often raised the issue, and that in 2016 a young girl was killed after being hit by a car on Lévesque while she was walking along with her father, her grandmother and another child.

He said the residents are therefore demanding that the city act urgently and concretely by implementing the following measures: installation of a pedestrian crosswalk with an adapted traffic light, reduction of the maximum speed to 40 km/h between des Cépages Blvd. and Roger Lortie Ave., and addition of a solar panel with a digital speed display.

“This citizen initiative is a pressing appeal for prevention in order to avoid that a serious accident, or worse a tragedy like the one in 2016, does not happen again,” added Galati, demanding that the city’s traffic department develop an action plan quickly.

Chomedey city councillor Aglaia Revelakis noted during the most recent council meeting that September is the National Month for the Prevention of Suicide. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Suicide Prevention Month

During a period reserved for councillors’ statements and new business, Chomedey independent councillor Aglaia Revelakis noted that September has been set aside on the calendar as the National Month for the Prevention of Suicide.

“This is a moment that reminds us undeniably of those persons in our community who are in need of help, as well as those who have been impacted by this problem,” said Revelakis.

“Mental health is important and asking for help is a sign of strength rather than weakness,” she continued. “Together, let us create a community where support, compassion and understanding make all the difference.”

At the same time, Revelakis wished her Jewish constituents a happy Rosh Hashanah, and she wished good luck to all the incumbent and new candidates in the upcoming municipal elections taking place on November 2.

L;Abord-à-Plouffe city councillor Vasilios Karidogiannis (behind) hopes to create a monument or memorial honoring the contributions of Laval’s Greek community. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Memorial sought for Greeks

L’Abord-à-Plouffe city councillor Vasilios Karidogiannis noted that he recently met with the newly-elected president of the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal, Basile Angelopoulos, to discuss a variety of issues.

Karidogiannis added that Laval’s Greek population is among the five most significant multicultural communities in the city, with more than 20,000 people being of Hellenic heritage.

He tabled a resolution during the council meeting proposing the installation in a public place along Souvenir Blvd. of a memorial of some kind paying homage to the contributions made in Laval by the Greek diaspora.