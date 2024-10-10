Indian-Canadians celebrate their country’s 78th year of independence

Modi government praised for raising India into world’s fifth-largest economy

More than fifty guests – including many Laval and Montreal residents of Indian-Canadian heritage – were joined by elected officials from the City of Montreal on the evening of Sept. 29 for a celebration in Laval of the 78th anniversary of the Republic of India’s independence.

India’s economic strength

While the current Indian government’s leadership continues to get high approval ratings – largely on the basis of its development strategies which have greatly expanded India’s economy – the tone of the gathering sponsored by the India-Canada Association of Montreal (ICAM) was a mostly apolitical salute to India’s cultural strength.

A wide-angle view of the many elected officials and other dignitaries who attended the 78th anniversary of the Republic of India’s celebration held at the Mehfil Restaurant in Laval on Sept. 29. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Several guests who delivered addresses during the reception held at the Mehfil Restaurant on Curé Labelle Blvd. noted that India is currently the world’s largest democratically-governed nation. This is in spite of an autocratic shift taken in recent years by the current Indian government.

Ram Mandir inaugurated

C.B. Singh, longtime president of ICAM, noted in a foreword to the evening’s published program that the beginning of 2024 was auspicious for India, as it marked the inauguration in January of the Ram Mandir (the temple honoring the Hindu deity Rama), following centuries of cultural tension.

“Mr. Narendra Modi is the second Prime Minister to ever win a third term after Jawar Lal Nehru,” Singh pointed out, referring to India’s current leader.

Folk dancers from the Indian-Canadian community in Montreal performed during the 78th anniversary of India celebration. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

He added that “Mr. Modi humbly took the election winnings with the help of Chandra Babu Naidu of Andra Pradesh and Nitesh Kumar of Bihar who was a huge critic of Narendra Modi, but clearly saw he was the best suited for the responsibilities that come with running the largest democratic country in the world with the fastest growing economy.”

World’s 5th largest economy

In a message also published in the program, Sanjay Kumar Verma, the Republic of India’s High Commissioner to Canada, wrote that “India’s emergence as the world’s fifth-largest economy is a testament to our collective efforts and aspirations.”

From the left, Jatinder Singh Bhandari (director India Canada Association of Montreal), C. B. Singh (ICAM president), and Montreal city councillor for Park Extension Mary Deros at the India Independence celebration in Laval. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

He said that with a consistent average growth rate of eight per cent annually between 2021 and 2024, “India is on track to become one of the top three global economies in the near future.” He said the country’s strategic roadmap envisions India evolving in global status from an economically developing nation into a developed one by the year 2047.

Port of entry for immigration

Although a significant percentage of the Montreal region’s Indian community has traditionally first settled in Park Extension (a popular “port of entry”), many have subsequently relocated to suburbs such as Laval, as well as the West Island, Saint-Laurent and the South Shore, where the presence of Indian Canadians has grown exponentially.

A trio of elected officials from the City of Montreal (Park Extension city councillor Mary Deros, St. Laurent Borough Mayor Alan DeSousa and St. Laurent councillor Aref Salem, who is interim-leader of the Montreal city council opposition Ensemble Montréal party) were among the evening’s guests.

From the left, Park Extension city councillor Mary Deros, St. Laurent Borough Mayor Alan DeSousa and St. Laurent councillor Aref Salem. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

“India Independence is always something special because this is one of the largest democracies in the world,” DeSousa said in an interview with Newsfirst Multimedia.

An active diaspora, DeSousa says

“This is not only a celebration of India’s independence, but also a sign that democracy is alive and well,” he continued. “There’s also an important Indian diaspora in Quebec and Canada which is very active economically and culturally. It’s good to see that the diaspora is doing well here, while maintaining good ties with the mother country.”

Deros summed up how she feels close to members of the Indian-Canadian community who reside in her district when she said, “I feel like part of the family.” She noted that in Park Extension alone, there are three temples where Indian-Canadians attend services regularly. She said she has cherished their friendship and support since she came to live in Park Extension more than 50 years ago.