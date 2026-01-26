In October, Laval’s voters prepared to elect a new council and mayor

With less than a month before the City of Laval’s municipal elections, The Laval News conducted a series of “person in the street” interviews to see just how many voters in Laval seemed to know who was running for city council and for mayor.

“No, I don’t know anything about it,” said Natan Sadi, a younger voter interviewed near the Montmorency metro station. Some voters, like Fadi Al-Dib, were more attuned to the race.

He immediately named incumbent mayor Stéphane Boyer when asked who’s running. “I think he’s the one who’s going to win, because his team, up to now… he’s done so many good projects,” he said.

In the meantime, Quebec’s Chief Electoral Officer Jean-François Blanchet made a special decision to allow municipalities to deliver election-related documents by means other than direct delivery to voters during the 2025 municipal elections.

He said the decision was necessary given a labour disruption to postal services. “Postal services are a key element of the electoral process,” Blanchet said in a statement issued by his office.

A series of missing cats in a Laval neighbourhood near the Armand-Frappier woods prompted concern among residents over the previous summer. Several owners reported their whiskered companions disappearing within weeks of one another, with coyotes suspected to be the culprits.

In July, a stormy night marked the last time Agnes Por, who operates a home daycare and works as an educator, saw her cat. Her cat, Gabi, was used to going outside and always came home, but this time he didn’t.

Multiple vehicles from the Laval Police and Urgences-Santé were on the scene at the Starbucks coffee franchise on Autoroute 440 at the corner of 100th Avenue, responding to gunshots fired and one resulting death.

Public safety officials were speculating that the victim’s violent death might mark the opening salvo of an extended war between factions in organized crime.

Federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson met with industry leaders in Quebec’s Saguenay region recently to announce subsidies for mining, which is expected to play a key role in the Carney government’s Build Canada program.

In an exclusive interview with The Laval News, federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson explained the Carney government’s new ‘Build Canada’ initiative.

The Liberal government hoped to kickstart the country’s economy by attracting $500 billion in five years for private investment in major nationwide projects.

“We need to retool, we need to reorganize,” Hodgson said. “And the Build Canada Act and the Major Projects Office are a critical part of the retooling of our economy.”

Two familiar rivals for the Laval mayor’s chair, incumbent Stéphane Boyer (Mouvement lavallois) and opposition Claude Larochelle (Parti Laval), traded ideas and a few jabs at a tightly run community debate that stayed laser-focused on bread-and-butter issues.