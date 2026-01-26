Year in Review November: Boyer re-elected Laval’s mayor, new REM station opened

Stéphane Boyer won a second term as mayor of Laval, as Mouvement lavallois – Équipe Stéphane Boyer tightened its grip on city hall by taking 17 of 22 council seats in the elections.

Boyer took 58.87 per cent of the vote (58,013 ballots), well ahead of Parti Laval leader Claude Larochelle at 21.75 per cent (21,432 votes) and Action Laval’s Frédéric Mayer at 19.37 per cent (19,091).

“I’m very proud. I’m proud of the citizens for their renewed confidence in me. I’m proud of my team,” Boyer said in an interview with The Laval News on election night.

He said his immediate priorities would be reinvesting in aging neighbourhood streets and pressing the Quebec government for more funding for health, education and homelessness services in Laval ahead of the 2026 provincial election.

After twelve years representing Chomedey, Aglaia Revelakis held onto her council seat, but by the narrowest margin of her political career. Revelakis, running as an independent, edged out Action Laval’s Costa Deeb by just 38 votes, winning 34.36 per cent of the vote (1,143 ballots) to Deeb’s 33.21 per cent (1,105).

It marked a sharp drop from her commanding 52.19 per cent victory in 2021, when she carried Laval’s 14th district by more than 900 votes for Action Laval. Despite the lower margin, Revelakis said her team’s success showed that her personal connection to her district still mattered in Laval politics.

More than 850 supporters of Pink in the City set a new attendance record when they turned up for the Magic of Hope fundraising gala held in October and reported in our November 5 issue.

“It’s a great evening – it’s inspiring,” Pink in the City co-founder Denise Vourtzoumis told The Laval News. “We’re doing something really great here all together,” she said.

After years of anticipation, the Sainte-Dorothée station of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) was officially inaugurated, marking a transformative moment for mobility in Laval and the Greater Montréal area.

The station is part of the new Deux-Montagnes line, a 50-kilometre extension that triples the REM’s coverage and connects Laval directly to downtown Montréal.

“This station is a symbol of progress for Laval,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer. “It will make life easier for thousands of residents, reduce congestion, and help us meet our climate goals.”

Canadian Forces personnel, including soldiers from the Royal 22nd Regiment’s Fourth Bataillon, as well as Air, Sea and Army Cadets and members of the Royal Canadian Legion, joined dignitaries who paid their respects on November 9 during a Remembrance Day commemoration held at the Laval War Cenotaph on Chomedey Boulevard.