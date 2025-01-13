Health Ministry warns about measles transmission at Carrefour Laval

The Quebec Ministry of Health is advising anyone who was at the Carrefour Laval on Jan. 7 that they may have been infected by measles and should take precautions to keep it from spreading.

The ministry is currently tracking a measles outbreak that began in December and that now has been confirmed in nearly a dozen cases.

The ministry estimates that thousands of people may have been exposed to the infection from the Jan. 7 incident alone, although not all will become ill.

If you were in either of the above locations on that date, you are advised to verify whether there was a likelihood of your becoming infected at the ministry website Québec.ca/rougeole, or by telephoning 1 877 644-4545.

Measles, which is highly contagious, is spread by coughing or sneezing into the air.

It can also be transmitted by touching the eyes, nose, or mouth after being in contact with an infected surface.

The symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and general malaise, followed by rashes on the face and body.