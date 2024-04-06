Four teen arrests for ‘threats’ include some at troubled Sainte-Rose high-school

Over several days last week, the Laval Police arrested four teenagers for allegedly uttering threats at two Sainte-Rose high-schools – including one where similar incidents were previously reported.

Although the LPD ended up concluding that the threats were actually hoaxes, they still required lockdowns and a large police presence.

Administrators at the schools involved – École Poly-Jeunesse on Sainte-Rose Blvd. and École secondaire Curé-Antoine-Labelle on Marc-Aurèle-Fortin Blvd. – summoned the police to deal with “threatening comments” by students on three occasions over a period of more than a week.

École secondaire Curé-Antoine-Labelle in Sainte-Rose.

“In order to ensure security on the premises and to carry out multiple checks, the LPD had to confine thousands of students,” the LPD said in a statement.

The four teen suspects who were arrested could face mischief charges.

In the fall of 2023, the Laval Police said they had arrested a person under the age of 18 in connection with a stabbing that took place near École secondaire Curé-Antoine-Labelle.

As well, in November 2021, two teenagers were beaten at the high school as they were leaving classes by a group of young people who fired a gunshot during the altercation, ultimately leading to a large police deployment and the arrest of one suspect.