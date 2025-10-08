Fire seriously damages triplex on Saint-Judes St. in Chomedey

By
Martin C. Barry
-

An elderly resident of Saint-Judes St. in Laval’s Chomedey district was reported to be in serious condition on Wednesday morning after a fire around 9:30 pm the night before.

Fire investigators with the Laval Fire Dept. as well as with the Laval Police were reported to be working together to determine whether arson was involved in the blaze in the three-unit building, which includes a basement apartment.

The LFD reported on their X social media feed that upon their arrival, flames were visible on the second floor of the two-story building, spreading to the roof.

The occupants were evacuated, according to an LFD spokesperson, who said the building was heavily damaged.

