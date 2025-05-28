Fayçal El-Khoury sworn in for fourth term as MP for Laval—Les Îles

MATTHEW DALDALIAN | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter | matt.newsfirst@gmail.com

Left to right: Karine Sahakian, Fayçal El-Khoury, and Administrative Assistant Francine Charrette standing in the Château Royal in Laval on May 22, 2025. (Photo: Matthew Daldalian, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Liberal member of parliament Fayçal El-Khoury was officially sworn in for his fourth consecutive term representing Laval—Les Îles in the House of Commons.

The ceremony, held at Le Château Royal in Laval, was attended by constituents, community leaders, and political staff, all cele – brating El-Khoury’s continued service.

The event began with a formal swearing-in conducted virtually via Zoom. El-Khoury, smil – ing at the screen, remarked that after four terms in office, he was quite used to giving this speech. He then turned his attention to the crowd in the hall, where he delivered prepared remarks and took time afterward to personally greet supporters.

Priorities

El-Khoury emphasized his commitment to addressing key issues affecting his constituents. He highlighted concerns such as affordable housing, senior care, and immigration services. “Affordable housing, affordable rental units… that’s a priority,” he stated.

He also noted the importance of supporting senior citizens, refer – encing past work in advocating for the creation of a ministry dedicated to seniors. Affordable housing also remains high on his list of priorities. El-Khoury pointed to the grow – ing disconnect between Canada’s immigration needs and its ability to house newcomers. “We receive immigrants and temporary foreign work – ers because we need them,” he said.

“But we cannot accommodate them due to the shortage in housing.” He also mentioned recent progress on reducing car theft and acknowledged public concerns about personal and property security. El-Khoury expressed confidence in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s leadership, particularly in navigating economic challenges and main – taining Canada’s sovereignty.

“I believe Prime Minister Carney is very well placed to defend Canada and protect our values,” he said, citing Carney’s experience leading the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. “He expects perfection and to assist all constituents… he’s here to serve, he’s here to protect,” said Karine Sahakian, El-Khoury’s political attaché.

Sahakian also spoke on the team’s readiness to adapt to the evolving polit – ical landscape under Prime Minister Carney’s administration. This is politics, we always have to be on our feet, always adapting 24/7.”

Community members

Community members in attendance spoke on El-Khoury’s accessibility and advocacy. “He’s always present and ready to listen to every – body and try to find solutions,” said Hovik Tufenkjian, a local businessman and member of the Armenian National Committee of Canada. He said he appreciated El-Khoury’s previous vocal support during the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

“He brought up the [conflict] quite a bit in Parliament and showed real sympathy to the cause.” El-Khoury has been serving as MP since 2015. He has been actively involved in various parlia – mentary committees, including the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration and the Subcommittee on International Human Rights.

“We will continue to support and help every applicant, everyone who is in need,” he stated, referencing his work in assisting individuals navigating Canada’s immigration system—a file that accounts for a significant portion of his office’s caseload.

Looking ahead

Looking ahead, El-Khoury says he remains focused on economic recovery, public safety, and defending Canadian sovereignty amid global uncertainty. “Now we’re facing another COVID—which is the president of the United States,” he joked, in reference to geopolitical tensions under a new Trump presidency.

“But I’m confident that with Mr. Carney, we are in good hands.” As the evening wound down, El-Khoury took the time to speak with constituents one-on-one, shake hands, and pose for photos.