Carlos Leitão returns to politics with focus on economy, housing, and transit in Laval

MATTHEW DALDALIAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Carlos Leitão has returned to elected office, this time as the new federal MP for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin. The former Quebec finance minister and long-time economist now represents Laval’s neighbourhoods of Auteuil and Sainte-Rose, and parts of Fabreville and Vimont on Parliament Hill.

“There are a number of mixed feelings,” said Leitão. “Obviously I’m very, very proud and very, very happy to have been elected with a nice majority.”

Voter shift

Leitão said he noticed a shift in votes on the ground during the campaign. “The biggest issue on the minds of citizens in March and April was the trade war with the United States,” he said, in reference to what he thought pushed voters to choose the Liberal party.

That economic uncertainty—sparked by the return of tariffs under a second Trump presidency—prompted Leitão’s return to federal politics. “I felt I had a role to play,” Leitão said. Now in office, Leitão has taken on additional responsibilities as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, Science and Innovation, Mélanie Joly.

Leitão said his new federal role could have meaningful local impacts, particularly given Laval’s strong base of small and mid-sized industrial businesses. With many companies involved in metal fabrication, he noted that economic uncertainty has left some owners and workers feeling uneasy about the future.

His win comes as the federal Liberals, now under the leadership of Prime Minister Mark Carney, continue to govern in a minority. Carney has prioritized economic stabilization and a pivot away from U.S. trade dependence — themes that closely align with Leitão’s economic platform. Budget discussions and trade diversification efforts are expected to dominate the coming months in Ottawa, particularly as the new cabinet begins implementing its long-term industrial strategy.

First actions

He said one of his first actions in the new role was meeting with steel industry executives. “For the steel industry, 50% tariffs is the end. There’s no adapting. It just shuts off the U.S. market,” Leitão said.

With the federal government shifting its focus to economic resilience, Leitão described two major initiatives that could eventually benefit Laval. “One is defence spending. We are going to massively increase defence spending and use that as a lever to accelerate economic growth,” he said. “If we’re going to buy more defence equipment material, we want that equipment to be made in Canada, so we can’t just allow the steel industry to whittle away.”

The other: accelerating infrastructure projects of national importance. Leitão emphasized that such investments could directly benefit Laval, where local companies involved in construction and manufacturing not only create jobs but also generate important tax revenue for the city.

Locally, Leitão said the dominant concern among constituents — after the economy — was housing. “Prices went up too fast. It’s very expensive to buy a house. It’s very expensive to rent an apartment,” he said. Public transit was another key issue, especially improving frequency on the Exo commuter train and exploring options like a Laval-based REM or other light rail alternatives.

Representing riding

As for how he intends to represent a riding that’s majority francophone, Leitão said his previous experience on both sides of the linguistic divide—as a former MNA in the West Island of Montreal and now MP in a francophone district—gives him perspective. “If I can somehow provide some sort of a bridge between the two so we can all move forward, then I think I would have succeeded,” he said.

Beyond his legislative work, Leitão pointed to some of the lesser-known aspects of being a federal MP—namely, helping residents navigate federal systems like immigration and taxation. He said his office often assists people who struggle to get in touch with government departments, noting that MPs can help “get a human being on the other side of the line” when online systems fall short.

After years in Quebec’s National Assembly, Leitão said the adjustment to Ottawa is ongoing. “It’s been a quick three or four weeks of intensive learning,” he said, adding that his office in Parliament only became available last week.