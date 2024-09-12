Burglars snatch high-end clothing at kidswear store

The Laval Police late last week were still trying to identify several suspects who took part in a brazen early morning burglary at a designer children’s wear boutique near the Carrefour Laval mall.

According to initial reports, the perpetrators were able to get into the outlet through a commercial address next to the Kid Biz store.

They apparently broke through a wall between the two businesses, through which they managed to get into the high-end children’s clothing retailer around 1:40 am.

The store is known for selling designer kids’ apparel and accessories, retailing in some cases for more than $1,000 per item.

On its website, Kid Biz bills itself as “Quebec’s leading boutique for high-end childrenswear,” as well as “the largest children’s retail boutique in Canada.”

According to the website, the designer brands children’s wear featured in the store include Givenchy, Balmain, Moncler, Armani, Moschino, Versace and Hugo Boss.

Recent Laval Fire Dept. calls

Around 5:40 pm on Friday Sept. 6, the Laval Fire Dept. was called to respond to a fire which had broken out in an industrial building located on Lachaine St. in an industrial sector of Saint-Vincent-de-Paul.

(Photo: Courtesy Association des pompiers de Laval)

Although the blaze wasn’t considered highly dangerous, smoke was spotted by firefighters as soon as they arrived, and a 10-07 code was sent in, meaning an intervention would be necessary to put out the fire.

During the early evening of Aug. 31, firefighters from the LFD responded to a fire call from a commercial address near the intersection of Industriel and Saint-Elzéar boulevards.

It turned out to be a blaze which started in a pile of debris.

(Photo: Courtesy Association des pompiers de Laval)

The firemen had some difficulty at first putting it out, directing several streams of water, before having any success. However, a large volume of smoke could be seen from a considerable distance.

On Sunday Aug. 25 just before 10 am, a shed located behind a home on Léandre-Descostes St. in Chomedey was the source of a large explosion which caused a fire that spread to several other sheds in a rear lane.

According to an initial assessment of the cause, a propane heater used improperly to warm up a swimming pool was the probable cause. Electric wiring hanging from poles near the blaze were damaged, with some falling to the ground.

Firefighters from the LFD’s No. 2 firehall on Souvenir Blvd. responded. They managed to get the situation under control within minutes and backup units weren’t necessary. Property damage was limited to the affected sheds and nearby houses weren’t damaged.

A more serious fire broke out and burned overnight from Aug. 26-27 at an apartment complex on Bois-de-Boulogne Ave. in Chomedey.

The blaze is believed to have been caused by some items of clothing which were left too close to bedside lamp in a bedroom in a third-floor apartment.

(Photo: Courtesy Association des pompiers de Laval)

The LFD received the first call just after 10 pm, and were on the scene within eight minutes, although tenants had started evacuating before the firefighters arrived.

A dog that was found unconscious in the unit where the fire had broken out was revived by the firefighters with respiratory equipment adapted to rescuing pets. Damages were estimated at $10,000 to the building and an additional $9,000 for furnishings.