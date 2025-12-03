Affordable housing units opened on Curé-Labelle

Federal, provincial and municipal partners inaugurate 101 affordable units

By Matthew Daldalian

Officials take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new housing project (Matthew Daldalian, The Laval News)

A new affordable housing development has officially opened in Laval, located at 605 boul. Curé-Labelle.

The newly-opened project brings 101 units to residents seeking lower-cost rental options under a long-term affordability framework backed by federal, provincial, municipal and financial partners.

On a windy Monday morning, the joint opening featured Quebec Minister of Housing Caroline Proulx, Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis, Laval Minister Christopher Skeete, Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer, and representatives from the Fonds de solidarité FTQ alongside Société de Gestion Querbes (SGQ) and Regroupement des Organismes du Montréal Ethnique pour le Logement (ROMEL).

The building has already begun receiving tenants, with officials presenting the development as a model for social housing delivery in the region.

The total capital budget is $45.5 million, including $20 million from the Government of Canada and $17.6 million from Quebec through its partnership with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

The City of Laval also invested $7 million.

65 of the 101 units include rent-supplement eligibility through Programme de Supplément au Loyer Québec (PSL), allowing a limit of rent payments to 25 per cent of the tenants’ annual income.

The remaining cost funds 90 per cent by the Société d’habitation du Québec and 10 per cent by the City of Laval.

“We’re talking about 101 affordable rental units, with many already occupied,” Proulx said. “The Government of Quebec is proud to have contributed nearly $18 million.”

Quebec Housing Minister Caroline Proulx delivers remarks at the opening (Matthew Daldalian, The Laval News)

he building operates under long-term affordability regulation. According to the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, affordability must be maintained for 35 years. Rental price thresholds are indexed annually based on provincial standards set below market median rates.

“All of the units are affordable because they receive subsidies from both the Quebec and federal governments,” said Josée Lagacé, vice-president of communications and marketing for the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ. She added that affordable rent is defined as “roughly 20 per cent below the median rent for a given area.”

The regulatory model ensures the building cannot shift to market-rate rental and that price increases are capped to remain consistent with affordability frameworks over the long term. “We cannot raise the rent as if we are in the private sector,” said project partner Mazen Houdeib, general manager for SGQ and ROMEL. “It has to remain affordable.”

Local demand and development origins

The building stands on the former site of a large restaurant, acquired after negotiations with a private developer. The objective was to convert the lot into a non-profit housing complex rather than a market-priced residential project.

Houdeib said the purchase was driven by demand in the area and concerns that private development would fail to meet low-income needs.

“We convinced him to sell us the project,” he said. “Because our clientele is the people who are in need.”

Mazen Houdeib, director general of Société de gestion Querbes and ROMEL, speaks during the inauguration (Matthew Daldalian, The Laval News)

Units are available in varying sizes, with officials expecting occupancy to continue over the coming months. Federal MP Annie Koutrakis said 15 households have already moved in, noting that the building supports diverse family structures, including singles, parents and multi-person households.

“Everybody needs to make sure that they have an affordable, safe place to call home,” she said.

Municipal targets and regional strategy

The project contributes to Laval’s broader housing strategy, which aims to expand social infrastructure to meet population-growth pressures.

Mayor Stéphane Boyer said the city recently reached a milestone of one thousand social units built this year and plans to double that target over the next four years.

“What we want to do in Laval is to facilitate the construction of housing,” Boyer said. “We want to make sure that we have affordable options.”

Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer speaks on the city’s role and housing priorities during the opening ceremony (Matthew Daldalian, The Laval News)

He noted that although the city did not select the site, it contributed through incentives, subsidies, and regulatory support. The property was purchased independently by the aforementioned non-profit developer, with government involvement focused on financing and approvals.

Minister Christopher Skeete spoke on the project’s significance particularly for families in Chomedey and surrounding neighbourhoods.

“This neighbourhood has always needed affordable housing,” he said, calling the complex “good news” for residents facing rising rent pressures.

Federally, the opening is part of a larger national housing mandate intended to increase below-market rental supply across Canada.

A growing stock

Affordability is said to be secured for 35 years — meaning units are expected to remain below market rate well into the 2050s under program terms. Lagacé also signalled additional projects in the pipeline.

Officials pose together after inaugurating the newest housing project in Laval (Matthew Daldalian, The Laval News)

“We currently have $4 billion worth of real estate projects underway in Quebec,” Lagacé said. “And in Laval, we have plenty more announcements coming soon.”