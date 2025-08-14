A Backpack for a Brighter Future

Moisson Laval launches Opération Coût de Crayon 2025

For more than 27 years, Opération Coût de Crayon has been working to ensure that every child in Laval, regardless of their economic situation, has the chance to start the school year with pride and confidence.

In collaboration with schools, donors, and community organizations in the region, the initiative provides complete school bags—including lunch boxes and essential supplies—to young people living in vulnerable situations.

These children are identified through recommendations from teachers or social workers or come from families receiving food assistance.

This year, the Centre de bénévolat et Moisson Laval will distribute more than 1,000 school bags on Saturday, August 16, starting at 8:30 a.m., directly from its facilities, allowing a large number of children to start the school year off on the right foot.

In 2024, thanks to the generosity of the community, more than 1,200 children benefited from this support.

With inflation placing a growing strain on households, the goal for the 2025–2026 school year is ambitious: to support 1,500 primary and secondary school children.

Every contribution offers a child much more than a basic school bag: it provides them with a head start toward a brighter future.