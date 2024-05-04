A-440 re-asphalting to impact eastbound service road until end of this year

The Quebec Ministry of Transport says a road resurfacing job on the eastbound service road of Autoroute 440 between Autoroute 13 and Industriel Blvd. will be taking place mostly at night over a period of 31 weeks during which traffic is expected to be minimally impacted.

During the operation, the service road and its access ramps will be completely closed each night as early as 9:30 pm until 5 am.

Re-asphalting of the westbound service road of the A-440 between Industriel Blvd. and the A-13 is expected to take place next summer.