Year in Review: More tariffs and National Assembly Medals in March

In March, another Laval-based company, Plastitel, was also not overly concerned with the tariffs.

Although Plastitel had a solidly established client base within Quebec, they had the foresight to prepare by providing themselves with a buffer through expansion into the U.S.

“We’re always good to find our way around,” said Plastitel general manager Sabrina Bolduc, while leading a tour of the company’s facilities for Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis who was there to confirm a large federal subsidy to the company.

From the left, Plastitel general manager Sabrina Bolduc explained the functioning of a new piece of plastic thermoforming equipment to Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis and Laval executive-committee member Christine Poirier during a tour of the company’s Laval industrial park facilities. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Alice Abou-Khalil, the CAQ MNA for Fabre, had the honour of recognizing three outstanding individuals who had dedicated themselves to building a more inclusive, supportive and engaged society, presenting them with National Assembly Medals.

A key figure in the Maronite community in Canada, Bishop Paul-Marwan Tabet, Eparchial Bishop of the Maronite Catholics, was honoured for his outstanding commitment to education while fostering unity and solidarity.

Another recipient, André Langevin, had founded Karaté Autisme after witnessing the transformative impact of karate on his son Philippe who was diagnosed as having an autism spectrum disorder. Aline Dib, Laval city councillor for Saint-Martin district, received a medal in recognition of her transparency, integrity and deep connection with citizens.

The parking lot behind Laval’s interim city hall on Saint-Martin Blvd. was the scene of some well-organized pandemonium. Unionized members of Laval’s blue-collar staff, along with officers from the Laval Police, made what was probably their noisiest effort yet to pressure the city into signing collective labour agreements.

The City of Laval’s unionized blue-collar workers staged a noisy show of force outside the March city council meeting last year. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Their tactic, involving the otherwise peaceful but nonetheless ear-shattering use of air horns in an attempt to disrupt the March city council meeting, had been used as an intimidation method by unionized city workers for years when contract negotiations were lagging.

If an applause meter had been deployed during a gathering in Laval to introduce the Quebec Liberal Party’s four leadership candidates, the reading might have suggested that perceived front-runner Pablo Rodriguez was in for a closer race than some political observers were anticipating.

As things stood, the Laval region’s two current Quebec Liberal MNAs had chosen to support two different candidates.

Chomedey PLQ MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier was endorsing Rodriguez, a former federal Liberal cabinet minister and Quebec lieutenant in the defunct Trudeau cabinet. In the meantime, Mille-Îles Liberal MNA Virginie Dufour was supporting Charles Milliard. Although Rodriguez prevailed, he has since then resigned.