There’ll be fun for the whole family at city’s 2025 ‘Laval en Blanc’

Sledding is a favourite activity every year at Laval en Blanc.

Moms, dads and kids will party for three days at Centre de la Nature

Thousands of moms, dads and kids will be turning out at the Centre de la Nature in Laval’s Duvernay district on the weekend of Jan. 24-25-26 for Laval en Blanc, a rejuvenating celebration of winter that serves as an annual counterpoint to the city’s popular Fête de la Famille during the summer.

Who would have thought that so much fun could be had during this dismal time of the year? For many parents, fun in the cold and snow is a discovery in itself – although they often learn it through their children, because the kids have known it all along.

Fun for everyone

For some, the idea of having fun outdoors during the winter, in temperatures hovering around zero degrees Celsius, is a novel concept and a discovery in itself – although it’s the very reason Laval en Blanc is organized each year by the city.

There will be snow sledding, ice skating, zip line rides, fireworks obstacle course racing, snow sculpting. There’ll even be some musical performances to be enjoyed by kids and their families safe and warm inside a pavilion.

Friday’s program highlights.

The zip line at the 2023 Laval en Blanc. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Via ferrata: Come scale simulated mountain peaks. For the whole family, although children (around 7 years old) must be at least 48 inches tall.

Obstacle course: Alone or as a small team, challenge your stamina and balance by racing an obstacle course against time. Eight obstacles in all. Children must be at least three feet tall (around age 3).

And, of course, the ever-popular Zip-Line, taking young and old on a a fast and thrilling trip above snow and ice, will be back at the Centre de la Nature. Minimum recommended height for this is 32 inches (appropriate for kids 2 to 6 years in age).

Winter fun all day

Saturday’s programming is similar, with many other activities that include an outdoor snow sculpting workshop, archery, a snow fort building challenge, strolling entertainers, and snow sledding under the stars for those who wish to linger a little later in the day.

Laval en Blanc will be taking place from January 24 to 26 at the Centre de la nature 901 avenue du Parc in Duvernay. Schedule:

Friday, from 6 pm to 9 pm

Saturday, from 10 am to 9 pm

Sunday, from 10 am to 5 pm