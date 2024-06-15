The National Holiday is happening in Laval on June 23

On June 23, the National Holiday show will be held at the Centre de la nature de Laval. The public will be able to attend a flamboyant show, directed by Ines Talbi, under the musical direction of Alex McMahon, and enhanced by the presence of Philippe Brach.

Starting at 7:15 p.m., Qualité Motel will make the plain dance until the start of the big show scheduled for 8:30 p.m. It will star Zachary Richard, Ariane Moffatt, Galaxie, Laurence Jalbert, Marie-Pierre Arthur, Fanny Bloom, Safia Nolin, Kanen, Lumière, Connaisseur Ticasso, Ya Cetidon and Sensei H.

The patriotic text will be written and performed by Kim Lévesque-Lizotte. This evening will end with a surprise performance, which will replace the fireworks at 11 p.m.

“I am very pleased to have the opportunity to share this unique and innovative evening with Laval residents so that everyone can unite and have fun during this grandiose and memorable annual concert,” said Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval.

Opening of the site

The site will be accessible and animated from 6 p.m., while the big concert will be presented at 8:30 p.m. Several food trucks will be present to satisfy the appetites of young and old.

Free shuttle service

New this year: the public transit service will beimproved. To make the most of the celebrations, buses will drive and accompany the public free of charge by shuttling between the Montmorency terminus and the Centre de la nature (at the corner of Boulevard de la Concorde and Avenue du Parc).

Shuttles to the site will be available from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., every 30 minutes. The return shuttles to the Montmorency metro station will be available until the end of the evening.

A daylight party to celebrate

To continue the celebrations, a host of activities will be offered on the enchanting site of the Centre de la nature on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Animations, face painting, shows by Laval artists, inflatable games and food trucks will allow families to entertain themselves.

Improvement of block parties

The City is proud to celebrate Quebec culture and identity by granting $20,000 to the Société nationale du Québec à Laval this year to hold celebrations in Laval’s neighbourhoods on the occasion of the National Day.

Essential partners

The City of Laval would like to thank Hydro-Québec, the official presenter of the 2024 Fête nationale du Québec, as well as the SAQ, a major partner of the festivities.

She also thanks the Mouvement national des Québécoises et Québécois, the Government of Quebec, the Société nationale du Québec à Laval, Co-Motion, La QV, Lagabière, Rakatak, Pur Vodka and romeo’s gin for supporting this unifying event in Laval. For additional information, visit fetenationale. laval.ca.