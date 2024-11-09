Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Autoroute 13

A man in his 80s died late last week after being hit head-on by a car as he was trying to cross Autoroute 13.

For reasons not understood by the Sûreté du Québec, the 82-year-old was walking along the A-13 near the 9-kilometre mark, when a car travelling south struck him.

Taken by ambulance to hospital, he was declared dead there later in the evening, according to a Sûreté du Québec spokesperson.

While drivers involved in collisions with persons frequently require treatment for shock, an ambulance wasn’t necessary for the driver in this case, according to the SQ.

Accident forensics experts were sent to the scene to try to shed light on the circumstances leading to the collision. The investigators especially want to know why the victim was walking on the A-13.

Police arrest 13-year-old for school threats

The Laval Police arrested a 13-year-old boy last week after he allegedly made threatening comments against a school.

On Oct. 21, the LPD received calls about comments that were circulating on social media about threatening remarks towards a school.

“The immediate care and mobilization between different squads allowed for a quick identification and consequently the arrest of a suspect within hours of the complaint being received,” the LPD said in a press release.

This came after a 14-year-old was arrested Oct. 17 in connection to threatening calls that led to several Laval schools going into lockdown.

Anyone who calls 9-1-1 or triggers a false police investigation is subject to criminal charges, starting at the age of 12.

Anyone with information regarding these or other similar incidents can contact the LPD at 450 662-INFO (4636) or at 9-1-1. The file number is LVL-241021-090.

Convicted armed robber on the run is known to stay in Laval

A convicted armed robber who is on the run after breaching his statutory release conditions in Ontario is known to hang around Laval and several Ontario communities.

According to a release from the Ontario Provincial Police Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement or “ROPE” Squad, Kevin Okrah, 26, is unlawfully at large.

Kevin Okrah, who is sought by police in Ontario, is said to hang out in Laval as well as in Ontario.

Okrah was in the midst of serving a nearly six-year sentence for a variety of offences when he was reported as missing.

His offences include:

Two counts of armed robbery

Aggravated assault

Committing an offence while disguised

Possession of a restricted firearm

Possession of a firearm against a court order

Two counts of failure to comply with release orders

Attempting indictable offences and

Robbery

Okrah was eventually granted statutory release, a transition process wherein a convict is released back into the community, but remains closely monitored to serve the end of their sentence.

On Oct. 28, the ROPE Squad announced Okrah was missing. He is described as a Black male, 6’ 1” in height, weighing 186 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has been known to dwell in Laval, as well as in Ontario in the Durham Region, Orillia, Ottawa and Toronto.

Anyone with information about Okrah’s whereabouts can call the ROPE Squad at 1-866-870-7673, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or 9-1-1.

SQ and LPD warn of sextortion fraud attempts

The Sûreté du Québec is also involved in the investigation.

The Sûreté du Québec and the Laval Police Dept. are warning about a new type of e-mail fraud in which victims are threatened with being publicly exposed after alleged visits to explicit websites.

Victims receive messages containing personal information, including names, phone numbers, and addresses, along with claims that a compromising video will be shared unless payment is made.

Police say fraudsters often send along images of the victim’s home, found online or through social media.

The scammers then tell victims they will send a compromising video to their personal contacts.

The LPD say they received multiple reports of this type of fraud recently, and they are urging residents to not be taken in. Anyone with information about the scheme is urged to call the LPD’s Info Line at 450 622-INFO (4636) or 9-1-1.