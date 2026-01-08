New interim-director appointed at Laval Police Dept.

The City of Laval has announced the appointment of Jean-François Rousselle as the new Interim Director of the Laval Police Dept.

Effective January 10, Mr. Rousselle will simultaneously assume the responsibilities of this position and those of his current role as Deputy Director of Corporate and Organizational Services for the LPD and Director of the Laval Integrity and Ethics Office (BIEL).

His appointment, ratified by City Council on December 22, was followed by a swearing-in ceremony in accordance with section 83 of the Police Act.

With over 20 years of experience, Rousselle, a police officer by training, holds a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Management.

He has held several strategic positions within the LPD where he used his expertise in management and organizational development, according to the City of Laval.

The process to fill the permanent position of Director of the LPD is underway, says the city and Rousselle will serve as interim-director until this process is complete.

He fills a position last held by former LPD director Pierre Brochet, who is now vice-president for corporate security at Mouvement Desjardins.

City holds annual Laval en blanc from January 23 – 25

Laval en blanc is the the city’s annual winter carnival that lets you enjoy the joys of winter in a festive and magical atmosphere at the Centre de la nature in Duvernay. This outdoor event, from Jan. 23-25, will offer free access to a wide range of activities and shows for families.

Some of the events:

Friday January 23, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Get ready for a vibrant musical journey! Star 80s is an original and energetic musical revue where three singers and their musicians bring back to life the greatest hits of the 1980s. From Michael Jackson to Madonna, via Cyndi Lauper and Boy George, relive this electrifying era. A refreshing concept, contagious energy, and top-notch production values for 90 minutes of pure enjoyment.

Saturday January 24, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. An unforgettable circus show blending humor and breathtaking feats. After touring the world, juggler Gabzy presents a hilarious and completely wacky show. Embodying a world-renowned pastry chef, this extraordinary master transforms the stage into an extravagant kitchen. In this world, juggling and balancing brilliantly intertwine. This interactive and imaginative show invites young apprentice cooks to help him create a recipe. With Gabzy, the ordinary becomes extraordinary and the circus takes on the flavor of a real dessert: spectacular, sweet and completely crazy!

Sunday January 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A rock concert for the whole family. Atchoum dreams of being everywhere at once so she doesn’t miss a thing. Rock climbing, writing, photography, yoga… She’s taking a few days off to tackle a long list of ambitious activities because she wants to do it all, experience it all. Accompanied by David, her multi-instrumentalist musician partner, Atchoum presents a captivating musical show where energy and explosive youthful rock collide. A festive, colorful and surprising experience for the whole family.

Also not to be missed

Big fireworks show, Friday January 23 at 7 p.m. Come and experience the magic of winter like you’ve never seen it before and let yourself be carried away by a pyrotechnic musical show where every colorful burst matches the rhythm of a catchy soundtrack.

Lakeside Zone. A range of fun activities to be experienced, including curling, Snow Castle Challenge (build a castle, fort or gigantic snow fortress as a team), inflatable axe throwing; archery and skating on the big lake (if it’s frozen over).

Open games zone. Activities include hockey rink (mini hockey); Snow sculpting workshop (children must be accompanied by an adult); human foosball, obstacle course and basketball-style tic-tac-toe; multisport caravan and sports introductions presented by Sports Laval, in collaboration with sports organizations; open hockey on the hockey rink (if open); inflatable games and more.