Major fire at Laval car dealership in Chomedey

A violent fire of unknown origin ravaged the Forza Autogroup car dealership on Curé-Labelle Boulevard in Chomedey during the night of Thursday December 11.

It was the second such incident within a few days. It was 2:13 a.m. when 911 alerted emergency services to the incident.

By the time the first firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:19 a.m., more than 50 per cent of the dealership was engulfed in flames.

With the support of several Laval Police Dept. patrol cars, officers directed traffic and officers evacuated a neighboring apartment building. Firefighters also adopted a defensive strategy due to the intensity of the blaze.

Firearm removed from circulation after arrest of two suspects

On December 3, the Laval Police Dept. announced the launch of Project Vigilance, a proactive prevention initiative designed to support licensed establishments, restaurants, businesses and shops exposed to acts of intimidation, extortion or violence.

The Laval Police said they wished to inform the public of a new development that occurred just days after this announcement.

On the night of December 6, officers arrested two individuals who were preparing to commit an act of violence near a location of interest. A firearm was also seized during the intervention.

David Dushimilimana, 22, and Abraham Bilongo Kisoba, 19, face the following charges: carrying a prohibited firearm; possessing a prohibited firearm and a prohibited device without a valid permit; possessing a prohibited firearm and a prohibited device knowing they did not have a permit; entering a vehicle knowing a prohibited weapon was present; and possessing a loaded prohibited firearm without both the required authorization or permit to carry it in a motor vehicle and the required registration certificate.

Both suspects were in police custody following their court appearance. One of the two suspects, Abraham Bilongo Kisoba, has a firearms history and was also subject to a firearms prohibition at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about acts of intimidation or extortion can contact the Police Information Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911 in case of emergency.

Wave of business burglaries, arrests and searches

On Wednesday December 10, the Laval Police Dept. General Crimes Squad conducted a series of arrests and searches aimed at combating a wave of break-ins at businesses in Laval and the Greater Montreal area since September.

The targeted businesses were primarily pharmacies, opticians and Sephora stores located in Laval and the greater Montreal area. Cases were also identified in Montreal, Longueuil, Vaudreuil-Dorion, Saint-Jérôme, Terrebonne and Saint-Eustache.

The investigation, conducted in collaboration with several police services, indicated that the same suspects were believed to have been involved in all the incidents. The thefts represent nearly $500,000 in losses, in addition to approximately $75,000 in property damage.

The searches resulted in the seizure of clothing, a large quantity of stolen perfume bottles and eyeglasses, as well as burglary tools. Two cars were also seized as proceeds of crime. Yesander Sarria Cespedes, 41, was in custody following his arrest. A second suspect, aged 60, was released with conditions.

They face several charges including breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, possession of property obtained by crime, and mischief to property. A warrant was issued for a third suspect, age 34, who was not located at the time of the operation.