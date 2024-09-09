Local school boards and Laval Police team up for ‘Drop Me Off Safely’ campaign

The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board, the Centre de services scolaire de Laval and the Laval Police have teamed up once again at the beginning of a new school year to get things underway with a focus on student safety.

Their initiative aims to promote safe driving habits around school zones during drop-off times to ensure the well-being of students.

Seen in the photo: Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer, city councillor Sandra Desmeules, Laval Police chief Pierre Brochet, Yves-Michel Volcy, executive-director Centre de services scolaires de Laval, SWLSB chairman Paolo Galati, Carl Vaillancourt, director of École Saint-Paul, Laval Police safety and prevention officer Simon Morissette, Justine Fleury of the Laval Police school crossing guard detachment, school crossing guard Nicole St-Père, and students Jad Bouhdad and Arya Sinanan, élève of École Saint-Paul.

The “Drop Me Off Safely” campaign is an initiative of the Laval Police and has won the Recognition award granted by the Association des directeurs de police du Québec, in the Road Security category.

Recognizing the importance of safety during the crucial moments of student drop-offs, the Laval Police initiated the campaign to raise awareness and ensure every student is safe on their journey to school.

Once again, the campaign will be spread over four strategic periods under various themes throughout the 2024-2025 school year.

More specifically, the police will be reminding motorists of speed limits to respect and mandatory stops to watch out for when a school bus turns on its flashing red lights.

“Our focus at the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board is always the safety of our students and staff,” said school board chairperson Paolo Galati.

“Being part of the “Drop Me Off Safely” campaign is important to us and we are proud to support this initiative to keep our students safe,” he added.

For more information and engaging activities on bus safety, you can visit the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board’s website: https://www.swlauriersb.qc.ca/en/parents/transportation/swlsb-annual-school-bus-safety-program/.