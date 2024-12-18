Laval’s new Aquatics Complex officially opens in city centre

$125 million watersports facility welcomes first swimmers on December 21

Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer was among the very first people to take a high-dive into the waters of the Olympic-size pool at the city’s new Aquatics Complex last Saturday afternoon.

From the left, Eau Laval director Olivier Bertrand, Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis, Mayor Stéphane Boyer, Vimont CAQ MNA Valérie Schmaltz, and City of Laval director-general Benoit Collette preside at the cutting of the opening ribbon for the new Aquatics Complex on Saturday December 14. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Although it was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting by dignitaries, residents will have to wait until December 21 when the pool and other facilities become fully accessible to the general public.

The opening of the modernistic building on Terry Fox Ave. next to the Cosmodôme brings to a close a chapter in the development of the City of Laval’s sports and recreation facilities dating back to the time when Gilles Vaillancourt was still mayor.

Demers got it started

According to Laval News files, the controversial former mayor, who resigned from office in November 2012, was setting the wheels in motion for the construction of Place Bell, but even then was beginning to hint that the city’s next big project would be a comprehensive aquatics complex.

Mayor Stéphane Boyer performed the backstroke after being one of the first three users to dive into the pool at Laval’s new Aquatics Centre. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

While a new administration under newly-elected mayor Marc Demers decided to proceed with the Aquatics Complex, the going was slow and an initial completion date in 2020 was not respected, while the estimated $61.1 million cost grew to $125 million in 2024 dollars.

Missed the Jeux du Québec

Controversially, the building wasn’t ready as had been planned when the City of Laval hosted finals for the summer games for the 55th Jeux du Québec in 2022.

Among other things, delays in getting the work underway raised questions about the soundness of the building’s foundations which were exposed for a few years to the winter elements. Laval also cancelled an initial call for tenders after the lowest bids came in 46 per cent higher than the city wanted to pay.

Regardless, that was all history last Saturday when Mayor Boyer, Vimont MNA Valérie Schmaltz and Olivier Bertrand, executive-director of the non-profit Eau Laval water sports promotion group, decided they were going to be the pool complex’s first official users.

A multipurpose complex

The Aquatics Complex has been built to accommodate 875 people, though not all as pool users. In addition to the pools, which are equipped with Olympic-class diving towers and are amenable to holding world-class watersport events, the building also has facilities for recreational swimming, as well as workout rooms and multipurpose activity and meeting areas.

The project was completed with significant financial assistance from the federal and provincial governments. Ottawa contributed $10 million, while Quebec contributed an equal amount. Mouvement Desjardins contributed $500,000 from a foundation operated by the Quebec-based financial services corporation for community projects.

Adapted to many needs

“The opening of this aquatic complex is an important step for our city,” said Boyer. “Not only does this project answer to the growing needs of our community, but it also is part of our vision of an inclusive and accessible society for all. Laval deserves modern, sustainable and adapted installations. And this complex is a great example.”

“Quality sports and recreational meeting spaces are essential to building strong and healthy communities where it’s great to live,” said Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis, Minister Responsible for Economic Development Canada Quebec in the Trudeau cabinet.

“That is why today I am proud to celebrate the official inauguration of the new Laval Aquatic Complex,” she continued. “This modern and accessible infrastructure will encourage a healthy and active lifestyle within the community.”

A fish lady helped celebrate the opening of Laval’s new Aquatics Complex late last week. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News) The opening was marred by the noisy presence outside of unionized City of Laval public works employees unhappy about the slowness of recent contract negotiations.

A world stature facility

“On behalf of the current and future members of Eau Laval, I would like to underscore my deep gratitude to the parties concerned who made the CAL possible,” said Eau Laval’s Olivier Bertrand.

“This new aquatic infrastructure of international caliber will be indispensable for supporting our mission to develop aquatic sports on Laval’s territory,” he added. “This high-level installation will allow the development of aquatic disciplines and athletes to be pursued from initiation to excellence.”