Laval warned motorists: snow removal ops underway

With a cleanup underway last week for the Laval region’s most recent snowfall, the city’s public works department was advising residents to heed special parking rules during snow removal operations, while also exercising caution when heavy equipment was in use on Laval’s many streets and roadways.

In an updated statement issued last Monday, the city said salt and abrasives continued to be spread on all streets and sidewalks, while snow removal is also taking place on sidewalks.

Work proceeds, unless more snow

In the meantime, snow blowing operations were taking place last Monday morning and were expected to finish Monday night, unless interrupted by more snow falls. In that case, a day off would be granted to personnel in accordance with provincial Law 430, which could affect the progress of the snow removal operations.

In all of this, where to park? As snow removal ops can last several days, the best solution, according to the city, is to find out if any operations are underway or planned and where to park, using the city’s Info-Parking app (available on your cell phone on Google Play and the App Store).

The city also advises that priority should be given to parking restrictions posted on orange temporary signsor signs planted in the snow. The restrictions indicated on these signs should take precedence over those posted on permanent signs.

Dynamic parking signs

Over the last two winters, the City of Laval has been rolling out a new dynamic parking signage with illuminated solar-powered signs indicating the parking periods, in order to comply with maintenance requirements.

The new signage is in service in Laval’s most densely populated areas, which are Pont-Viau, Laval-des-Rapides, and Chomedey.

The way it works: Parking is prohibited on the side of the street where the illuminated sign is flashing. Periods when parking is prohibited: according to the period indicated, which in general is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including weekends.

The signs are switched on several hours before the restriction comes into force to give residents time to move their vehicles. When the sign is switched off, no maintenance operations are in progress and parking is permitted on the side of the street where the sign is switched off.

Tips to ease snow removal ops