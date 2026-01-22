Laval making changes to waste collection starting in April

Starting on April 1, garbage collection (black bin) in Laval will be taking place every two weeks. At the same time, the frequency of recycling collection (blue bin) will also be adjusted to every two weeks.

Both are due to a change implemented province-wide by the Government of Quebec as part of the modernization of waste collections.

The two collections will be coordinated on alternate days to optimize the work of the collection teams and facilitate the adoption of these new habits for residents. The city says it is following the lead of other major cities in the province, while also meeting the requirements of the Montreal Metropolitan Community (CMM).

In 2020, 62 of the 82 municipalities belonging to the CMM already offered household waste collection at a frequency of once every two weeks or less. These municipalities included Longueuil, Terrebonne, Blainville, and Mascouche.

An ‘eco-responsible’ change

“Laval is joining other major Quebec cities in this eco-responsible shift that has become essential,” says Laval city councillor for Sainte-Dorothée Ray Khalil, who is vice-president of the Laval executive-committee.

“We know this is a significant change in people’s habits and will be monitoring the situation closely to ensure the smooth transition to waste collection and that residents are well supported throughout this process,” he added.

Not only will optimizing waste collections reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to the city, but it is also expected to generate significant savings for the city on transportation and operating costs, estimated at 22 per cent.

The amount of garbage sent to landfills is also expected to decrease. The city says it is another step towards reaching a target for waste produced annually per capita, which is one of the objectives of Laval’s Waste Management Strategy.

A transition well underway

The decision is part of an ongoing transition that the city has begun in collaboration with its residents. Since 2021, says the city, several concrete actions have been taken to reduce waste sent to landfill.

These include: the introduction of the black bin, the implementation of a monthly bulky waste collection, a ban on single-use plastics, and an expansion of services, including a waste disposal centre, a dry materials drop-off area and special collections.

More recently, the City of Laval adopted a bylaw making waste sorting mandatory, and a pilot project for a bulky waste collection service by reservation was launched. The city says that in 2024, the full implementation of the brown bin in residential areas marked a major step towards sustainable and responsible waste management.

A survey conducted by the City of Laval in 2024 revealed that nearly three-quarters of Laval residents (74.6 per cent) reported having already taken concrete steps to reduce the amount of waste sent to the black bin or are in the process of doing so. For the city, this confirms the effectiveness and relevance of the measures implemented to date.

Getting with the bins

Furthermore, 66.1 per cent of Laval residents reported themselves as being already actively participating in the blue and brown bin collection throughout the year. Based on this data, the city has implemented various measures to support residents in continuing the transition, especially by redoubling awareness-building and education efforts since last summer.

The city says other concrete actions are underway to facilitate these changes, particularly in denser neighborhoods. These include validating an (if necessary) adjusting waste collection equipment in buildings with 24 units or more, providing support to property owners, and converting some buildings to container systems.

The size of the blue bin may also be adjusted, says the city, or a second bin may be provided upon request, if a smaller bin is no longer sufficient due to improved recycling habits.