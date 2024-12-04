Laval donates a record $418,408 to Centraide Montréal

While non-profit organizations report a drop in donations lately, employees as well as retirees formerly employed by the City of Laval have shown themselves to be the exception to the rule through a record-breaking donation to Centraide Montreal.

In their annual contribution to the Montreal region’s centralized charitable services organization, the city’s current staff along with retirees contributed a total of $418,408.

This will in turn be going to 26 non-profit charities in the greater Montreal region which provide services to combat poverty and social exclusion.

Benoit Collette, director-general City of Laval, Stéphane Boyer, mayor, Claude Pinard, president and CEO of Centraide du Grand Montréal, Tania Fonrose, director of Laval’s citizen relations department and Cecilia Macedo, official speaker for city council and city councillor for Marigot. (Photo: Martin Alarie)

“Taking into account the extreme nature of the needs, the solidarity of the members of the city’s teams makes a real difference,” said Laval city councillor for the district of Marigot Cecilia Macedo, who is the official speaker of Laval city council and who was honorary co-chair of city’s fundraiser for Centraide Montréal.

“Their exceptional commitment bears witness to their generosity towards supporting all those who need it the most,” she added. “For this, I am profoundly grateful.”

A business model at the service of the Laval community

As part of Social Economy Month, the City of Laval, in close cooperation with its economic development service, as well as Laval économique and the Pôle régional d’économie sociale de Laval (PRESL), recently announced the adoption by city council of the first official policy for social economy in Laval.

According to a statement issued by the city, Laval hopes to gain recognition for its leadership in collective entrepreneurialism. The policy would allow a contribution of collective entrepreneurialism to economic development on the territory to be maximized, while encouraging citizen commitment.

“I am extremely proud to see that our first policy for social economy in Laval has been launched,” said Laval city councillor for Marigot Cecilia Macedo, president of city council, who is also responsible for the social economy dossier.

“This policy dedicated exclusively to collective entrepreneurialism equips us with precise orientations that will allow us to be distinguished across Quebec,” she added.

“Our investments already are greatly significant, but we hope that the policy and the action plan that will follow will incite greater interest for the creation and the development of collective enterprises, in addition to facilitating the development of productive and distinctive projects to benefit all residents of Laval,” said Macedo.

Laval has more than 270 businesses on its territory which operate on the social economy model. Employing more than 5,000 persons, the businesses are estimated to generate $548 million in revenue.

“At Laval économique, the businesses in Laval are at the heart of the preoccupations of our team of experts,” says Lidia Divry, Laval économique’s director.

“While it remains still largely unknown, collective entrepreneurship as a business model answers to the values and ambitions of many dynamic and innovative entrepreneurs,” she adds.

“Our ultimate goal is to motivate new and impactful projects, while allowing Laval to be able to position itself as a leader in the use of this entrepreneurial model.”

Laval observes World Children’s Day with renewed commitment

On Wednesday Nov. 20, more than 1,000 persons, many of them grade- and high-school students, took part in an outdoor walk to mark World Children’s Day.

The initiative, drawing attention to the City of Laval’s status as a child-friendly municipality, brought together students, parents, teachers and members of several community groups, along with members of Laval city council.

Among the schools and organizations participating were the Maison des enfants Le Dauphin de Laval, École primaire les Quatre-Vents and École secondaire Saint-Maxime.

“Laval places families at the centre of its priorities with a strong commitment in favour of the rights of children,” said Laval city councillor for Renaud Seta Topouzian, who is responsible for dossiers involving children.

“It is with great pride that we work closely with the community organizations in Laval who work constantly on offering a healthy and diverse environment to our youths,” she said. She noted that 2024 marks the 10th year since Laval obtained its statute as a Municipalité amie des enfants.