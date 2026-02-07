Laval and Montreal’s Greeks launch year-long 120th anniversary celebration

Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal’s roots date back officially to 1906

Leading members of the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal (HCGM) returned last week to a place closely associated with their community’s 120 years of history.

The venue – now a downtown Montreal hotel – was chosen because of its profound symbolism, being the site where the first place of worship for Montreal’s Orthodox Greeks, the Church of the Holy Trinity, once stood.

Justine Frangouli-Argyris, chair of the 120th anniversary committee and Basile Angelopoulos, president of the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

A lasting bond with the past

It’s also where cherished memories of the former church – including at least one religious icon – remain as a reminder of the Montreal Hellenic community’s hallowed bond with the past.

Almost exactly 40 years ago to the day, the Church of the Holy Trinity was destroyed by fire. It was an incident that made a lasting impact on Montreal’s Greeks, many of whom were married and had children who were baptized in the church.

“The history of our community is a story of faith, hard work, devotion and progress,” Basile Angelopoulos, president of the HCGM, stated during a press conference attended by guests who included the Consul General of the Republic of Greece, former HCGM presidents and loyal friends of the Greek community.

Constantine Milonopoulos, a Chomedey resident who served as an altar boy at the Church of the Holy Trinity during the 1950s, is seen here with one of two icons saved from the church, which is displayed in the basement of the Hotel 10 in downtown Montreal. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia) (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

For future generations

“Today we return to the place where it all began, to honour those who paved the way and, above all, to reaffirm our commitment to continue with the same sense of responsibility toward our generations to come, our language, our culture, our faith and the society in which we live,” said Angelopoulos.

“This anniversary is not merely a reflection on the past; it is an invitation to the entire hospitable city of Montreal,” noted Justine Frangouli-Argyris, chair of the 120th anniversary committee.

“With a clear and substantial events planning, we call upon the people of Montreal – Greek and non-Greek alike – to celebrate with us and to share the future we are building together for the generations to come,” she added.

Since 1906, the HCGM has stood alongside the Greek diaspora, dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the Greek language, the Orthodox Christian faith, history and culture across many generations, while also contributing meaningfully to the economic, social and cultural life of Montreal and Quebec.

A large education network

The HCGM operates the largest network of private elementary schools in Quebec, with five campuses across greater Montreal and more than 1,000 students. It also has a secondary school campus, three supplementary education campuses, six churches and two community centres offering a wide range of services to its members.

From the left, officials from the HCGM, including executive-director George Tsantrizos, president Basile Angelopoulos and former president Nicholas T. Pagonis, are seen here with Consul General of Greece in Montreal Nikolaos Karalekas (second from right). (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

With a rich and multifaceted program of events throughout the year, the anniversary celebrations begin in January with the annual Montreal Folklore Workshop Dimitri’s Tzotzisdance. In February, the event “Our Roots, Our Journey” luncheon – dedicated to the founding families of the Hellenic Community of Montreal – will follow, along with the celebration of International Greek Language Day.

Many upcoming events

In March, which is the month of the Greek National Day, the program will include a reception at the Parliament buildings in Ottawa, an event for the Greek National Anniversary at ICAO headquarters in Montreal, and an official recognition by the City of Montreal with the opening of a photographic exhibition at Montreal City Hall.

The month of March will culminate with the National Anniversary Gala at the Château Royal in Laval, the annual parade on Jean Talon St. with a reception afterwards, as well as the formal recognition of the HCGM’s historic milestone by the Quebec National Assembly. For more information, news updates and the full calendar of events, please visit 120.hcgm.org.