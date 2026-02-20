Fate of Nature Centre mini-farm in limbo, as city ponders next move

Animal-themed ‘activity’ proposed, but future of the farm building looks dim

In a partial reversal of an earlier decision to close the mini-farm at the Centre de la nature in Duvernay, Mayor Stéphane Boyer announced during the February city council meeting that his administration has decided to postpone the move and consider alternatives before going further.

Mayor Stéphane Boyer announced during the February city council meeting that his administration has decided to postpone the move and consider alternatives before proceeding further. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

‘Difficult decisions,’ says mayor

In his opening remarks during the meeting, Mayor Boyer alluded to the targeted spending cuts the city made in its latest annual budget.

“It was also in that context that we had to make decisions that are often difficult – such as the one for the mini-farm at the Centre de la nature,” said Boyer, noting that a large number of opponents to the closure turned out for the council meeting.

While upholding the rationale for the city’s decision – the mini-farm building needs from $15-$20 million in renovations to bring it up to current standards for sheltering animals – the mayor said there was also good news.

“We’ve heard the people,” he said. “We ran into many residents over the last few weeks and months, we received calls, we also saw people on social media talking about the petition.

‘Lemonade with lemons’

“We may be elected officials but we are also human who want to make good decisions, even if the choices aren’t always easy. And so what we’re going to try to do is to make lemonade with lemons.”

With that said, Mouvement lavallois city councillor for Saint-Vincent-de-Paul Annick Senghor tabled a motion later that evening calling on the city to provide support for an unspecified “activity” free of charge at the Centre de la nature where children and families would be able to interact with animals in a revised version of the current mini-farm.

Action Laval Saint-François city councillor Isabelle Piché’s motion for a public consultation on the future of the mini-farm was pushed aside during the February 3 city council meeting. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

In choosing to take that course of action, the mayor, supported by the Mouvement lavallois council majority, dismissed a motion brought forward by Action Laval opposition councillor Isabelle Piché to hold a public consultation on the mini-farm issue.

In a statement issued by Action Laval the following day, they said Action Laval “strongly deplores the decision by the mayor and his councillors to reject, during the adjournment of the February 3 city council meeting, the proposal tabled by Saint-François councillor Isabelle Piché.”

‘Justification untenable,’ says Action Laval

Noting that the mayor seemed to be trying to justify his decision by claiming that rebuilding the mini-farm would be too costly, Action Laval said, “This justification is untenable: the public deserves to be heard before closing the book on such a meaningful place.

“Despite the presence of many citizens eager to save the farm and the numerous questions posed by the public to the council, the mayor and his team voted unanimously against holding a public consultation,” said Piché.

“This closure of democratic dialogue comes as a petition with 20,000 signatures, launched by Laval resident Dennis Fiévèt, has been officially filed. When more than 20,000 citizens mobilize, a mayor has a moral obligation to listen.”

Action to hold its own consultation

Action Laval said it would organize its own public consultation, where residents would be able to express their views on the future of the mini-farm, propose solutions and participate in a collective reflection.

The Parti Laval opposition, in a statement of their own, accused the mayor of taking steps to “muzzle” the opposition “in order to impose a decision that goes against the will of the citizens, as expressed in the petition with over 20,000 signatures.

“It is an attempt to avoid any real discussion on preserving the small farm, a preservation clearly demanded by the citizens,” they said. “When families, children and workers mobilize to defend a place they love, our responsibility as elected officials is to open the dialogue, not close it,” said Parti Laval city councillor for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin Louise Lortie.

Questions over democratic debate

The Parti Laval said the mayor’s decision to push forward his own party’s motion while ignoring Councillor Piché’s “raised serious concerns about respect for democratic debate at city council.

“What the opposition is denouncing is that the mayor and his majority allegedly forced the rushed adoption of their own proposal, even before the discussion on Ms. Piché’s opinion began, thus giving them a reason to avoid debating it,” they added.

Martin Vaillancourt, the Parti Laval city councillor for Fabreville-Sud, stated that he was left with the impression during the council meeting that a gag order was effectively being executed, albeit at the municipal level.

“Despite our objections, the mayor’s party forced the opposition parties to immediately debate its proposal, which was already destined to be adopted by Mayor Boyer and his elected officials, even though it doesn’t address the citizens’ main demand, namely the preservation of the farm,” he said.

Hellenic Community Heritage Month

During a period devoted to new business and statements from city councillors, Chomedey councillor Aglaia Revelakis tabled a proposal that Laval city council declare the month of March as Hellenic Community Heritage Month.

“This is about an opportunity to recognize and celebrate a community which for more than 120 years has been contributing to enrichment of our society through its customs, traditions and it commitment,” she said.

“I invite my colleagues sincerely to join me in supporting this meaningful recognition in honoring the legacy of the Hellenic community,” she said.