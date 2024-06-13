New social housing opens in Laval for low-income single moms and children

Canada, Quebec and Laval invest $10.1 million in ‘Avenir de femmes’ project

Nearly two dozen young families from Laval headed by low-income single mothers will get a better sense of security with a permanent roof over their heads following the completion of a new subsidized housing project in central Laval made possible through the cooperative efforts of three levels of government.

Officials with the governments of Quebec, Canada and the City of Laval were among around 100 guests invited to the opening of the Avenir de femmes housing project, spearheaded by the Bureau d’aide et d’assistance familiale Place St-Martin.

Second from the left, Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis, Laval-des-Rapides MNA Céline Haytayan, Laval city councillor for Renaud Seta Topouzian, and Vimont MNA Valérie Schmaltz on Avenir de Femmes opening day June 8. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

$10.1 million investment

The three-storey 23-unit building on Dumouchel Ave. in Laval-des-Rapides required an investment of more than $10.1 million. The government of Quebec contributed more than $2.8 million through the Société d’habitation du Québec’s (SHQ) AccèsLogis Québec program. The SHQ is also securing the organization’s mortgage loan.

The government of Canada allocated more than $2 million through the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. And the City of Laval provided more than $1.2 million for the construction of the project.

The three-storey Avenir de Femmes building on Dumouchel Ave. in Laval-des-Rapides. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Under terms the families occupying the units have agreed to, all tenants could potentially benefit from the Société d’habitation du Québec’s (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend just 25 per cent of their income on housing.

Additional funding

This additional assistance of more than $395,000 over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90 per cent) and the City of Laval (10 per cent).

The Bureau d’aide et d’assistance familiale Place St-Martin also received over $448,000 in financial assistance from the SHQ’s Rénovation Québec program. In accordance with the standards of this program, this assistance is funded equally by the SHQ and the City of Laval.

As well, the Bureau d’aide et d’assistance familiale Place St-Martin will provide families living in the Avenir de femmes building with support services for a self-improvement goal (going back to school or occupational retraining).

Just in time for single moms

“As we approach the 40th anniversary of our organization in the midst of a housing crisis, our low-rental housing project, Avenir de femmes, couldn’t have come at a better time for single mothers,” said Martin Badia, President of the Bureau d’aide et d’assistance familiale Place Saint-Martin.

The project ‘couldn’t have come at a better time’ Martin Badia

“The benefits of this project will be even greater, as our residents will get support for a life goal of going back to school or re-entering the labour market to become more independent and improve their own quality of life as well as that of their families,” said Badia.

A ‘place to call home’

“Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, regardless of their situation,” said Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis, parliamentary secretary to the minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada’s Quebec regions.

“The government of Canada is proud to contribute to the creation of 23 new affordable housing units for single mothers here in Laval,” added Koutrakis. “This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind.”

From the left, Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis, Laval-des-Rapides MNA Céline Haytayan, Bureau d’aide et d’assistance familiale Place Saint-Martin president Martin Badia, Laval city councillor for Renaud Seta Topouzian and Vimont MNA Valérie Schmaltz are seen here with the dedication plaque that will be placed at the entrance of the housing project. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Varied solutions needed

“I’m especially proud to see promising projects like Avenir de femmes carried out thanks to the close collaboration between the City of Laval and its partners and institutions,” said Céline Haytayan, the Coalition Avenir Québec MNA for Laval-des-Rapides.

“We need to focus on concrete and varied solutions to promote access to affordable social housing, particularly for the most vulnerable client groups, and this is a real priority for our government. I applaud this project that will provide many single mothers in Laval with invaluable assistance.”