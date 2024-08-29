Hundreds celebrate at annual Chomedey Neighborhood Party

Games, healthy snacks and entertainment added up to fun for everybody

Following a fiasco like the one in 2023 when the Chomedey Neighborhood Party was suddenly cancelled after being completely rained out, the organizers got a lucky break this year.

Members of Groupe Terrato, a percussion ensemble, performed during this year’s Chomedey Neighbourhood Party in Parc Berthiaume-du Tremblay on Saturday Aug. 17. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

New venue this year

Not only did the rain hold off for most of the day on Saturday August 17, but the venue for the Fête de quartier de Chomedey (as it is otherwise known) was different.

It shifted from the relatively small Parc Pie-X in central Chomedey, where it was staged in recent years, to the much larger Parc Berthiaume-du Tremblay in l’Abord-à-Plouffe, a stone’s throw from the Rivière des Prairies.

Laval city councillors Vasilios Karidogiannis (L’Abord-à-Plouffe), Councillor Aline Dib (Saint-Martin) stopped by for a while, talking to Natalina Pace of Agape among other things. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

As it was, hundreds of residents of Chomedey and adjoining districts got a chance to meet their neighbors while enjoying a day of games and fun.

Something for everyone

Many moms, dads, children and grandparents enjoyed a day that was vastly better than last year for late summer weather. They enjoyed musical entertainment and there were organized events for the kids. And as is the case each year, the Fête de Quartier promoted healthy living habits.

Librarians from the City of Laval’s public library network were on hand during the event to promote Le Studio Espace numérique as well as the library’s bookmobile. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Among the many things to see and do were drumming and dancing, as well as information booths sponsored by a variety of community organizations.

Among the groups were Espace pour la vie Montréal, Clinique dentaire communautaire pour enfants, Scama, Éducation des adultes Laval, Agape, the Maison des jeunes at the Centre communautaire Val-Martin, Maison des enfants le Dauphin, Bibliothèques de Laval and Centre du Sablon.

MP and city councillors

The elected officials who came out during the afternoon to touch base with their constituents included Vimy Member of Parliament Annie Koutrakis, as well as Laval city councillor for Saint-Martin Aline Dib and l’Abord-à-Plouffe city councillor Vasilios Karidogiannis.

“This is the opportunity that I enjoy the most – to be here and touch base with the organizations and people who do the real work on the ground,” Koutrakis said in an interview with The Laval News.

“All the organizations that participate in this Fête de quartier are either in my riding or a colleague’s riding,” she added. “And to see them actively contributing to the community is something that for me is priceless.”

A delegation from the Laval Police Dept. included Constable Carrera and the LPD’s official mascot, Flair. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News) Volunteers with Enfant d’Abord provided healthy snacks and advice on the proper nutrition of children. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

First time in l’Abord

Karidogiannis was pleased that the organizers chose to stage the day at a park in his district. “It’s the first time they’re doing it in l’Abord-à-Plouffe,” he said, noting that Parc Berthiaume-du Tremblay had just recently finished undergoing an extensive refurbishment.

“The setup is amazing,” he continued. “The space is great, the vibe is new and different, the weather is holding out and we’re getting to meet all the organizations from the area which is very important. Everything’s great.” Councillor Dib marvelled at the growing cultural diversity to be seen in Laval’s neighbourhoods. “This is an event that brings out the best in everybody,” she said.