FILIA Association for Seniors holds annual Walk a Thon in Chomedey

Group continues focusing on providing services for seniors

Smart-looking caps and t-shirts bearing the distinctive ‘FILIA’ logo breathed an air of hope and renewal into this year’s FILIA Walk a Thon, an increasingly popular autumn ritual and tradition in Laval’s Chomedey neighborhood.

The 18th annual Walk a Thon on Sept. 16 drew a loyal following of FILIA supporters, as well as local elected officials who have provided help to the organization over the years.

After a challenging summer when severe rainstorms left a pall of gloom hanging over many Laval households, it was a good day for a refreshing walk in and around the streets surrounding St. Norbert Park in eastern Chomedey.

FILIA’s Johanna Tsoublekas (blue t-shirt) is seen with Souvenir-Labelle city councilor Sandra El Helou and political attaché to Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis, Silvana Sennatore. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Keeping seniors healthy

The goal of the day was to raise awareness of the needs of senior citizens – which include regular physical exercise – while also raising funds for FILIA to help continue providing a range of crucial services to seniors, including FILIA’s meals-on-wheels program.

Although FILIA’s mission at one time was to provide assistance to Greek women of the Parc Extension Hellenic community, then later throughout the Montreal region, the organization’s mandate now is to serve senior citizens and people from all backgrounds – with a growing emphasis on the population of Chomedey.

Men’s support also needed

Led for many years by Johanna Tsoublekas who continues to provide guidance and management, FILIA’s services include home housekeeping and supervision, volunteer training and a healthcare clinic for the feet.

Johanna agreed that this year’s turnout (consisting primarily of a few dozen women who remain the group’s bedrock support) was stronger than ever, although a little more support from men would also be appreciated.

From the left, Laval city councillor Sandra El Helou (responsible for senior citizens’ issues on the executive-committee), FILIA leader Johanna Tsoublekas and a FILIA volunteer are seen here with caps and t-shirts bearing the organization’s logo before the start of the annual FILIA Walk a Thon on Sept. 16. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Still, she said the group’s male membership has been improving, with 15 men now turning up for meetings every Monday at a locale at 800 Notre Dame Blvd. in Chomedey.

Admirer from the city

Sandra El-Helou, Laval city councillor for the district of Souvenir-Labelle, who is responsible for senior citizens’ issues on the city’s executive-committee, described the work done by Johanna Tsoublekas and her FILIA supporters and volunteers in admiring terms.

“All this work cannot be done alone,” she told the group before they set off on the walk.

FILIA leader Johanna Tsoublekas summarized the group’s activities last year prior to the start of the Walk a Thon in Chomedey. Some loyal FILIA volunteers and supporters in Saint Norbert Park on Sept. 16 just before the start of the 2024 Walk a Thon.

“So, Johanna’s doing this amazing work, but she would never be able to do it without all the helping hands. So, once again, as the city councillor and as the one responsible for the elderly, I give my support to FILIA. If there is anything I can do beyond what I am already doing, please let me know.”

Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis, also a strong FILIA supporter, was unable to attend in person because of political developments in Ottawa. However, her attaché and chief of operations at the constituency office in Laval, Silvana Sennatore, was on hand to represent Koutrakis.