Everyone out this summer

More than 300 free activities to explore in Laval parks

The City invites the public to brighten up their summer by taking advantage of the wide range of outdoor activities offered free of charge in some twenty Laval parks starting June 29.

Once again this year, the highly diversified programming of Dehors ce été highlights culture, sports and recreation.

“We invite citizens to take advantage of the Outdoors outdoor offer this summer with family, friends or alone to enjoy a unifying entertainment experience near their homes. Taking advantage of the beautiful summer days and evenings to move, learn and enrich yourself, what a great idea!” said Nicholas Borne, member of the Executive Committee, Laval-les-Îles City Councillor and responsible for parks and neighbourhood life.

Summer in Laval’s parks.

Have fun and move

Various sports and leisure activities are offered in partnership with Laval organizations: aerobic dance (zumba), soccer, fitness, yoga, dance, and more! Young and old alike will find their place among the variety of activities for all tastes and all levels.

Open-air family shows

In order to introduce toddlers and children aged five and over to the performing arts, an original theatrical program is offered to them. Among the shows, let’s highlight the new play Payzages, which is aimed at 18 months and over, and the two creations of the Théâtre à ciel ouvert, Nico l’unforgettable and Iris en été.

A program of circus shows for the whole family will also be presented in several parks and, among thisnumber, let’s mention Chouf le ciel, a high-flying Moroccan creation from the touring program of MONTRÉAL COMPLÈTEMENT CiRQUE. For optimal comfort, it is recommended to bring blankets and folding chairs during activities in the parks.

Stories in books and on the big screen

Thanks to the Reading Tents, the youngest (up to 5 years old) will be able to have stories told and even borrow books in order to continue reading their favorite at home. A break between two swims will be offered to children (up to 12 years old) during the Tales in Swimsuits, in some water games and neighborhood pools.

In addition, in some parks, the Bibliomobile will offer a relaxing reading area for the whole family as well as Mobile Storytelling activities for children. Finally, it will be possible to attend nearly 20 performances of good family films on the big screen, also in some parks, during the summer.

9th edition of the Musical Zones

Colourful experiences to punctuate your summer

“Let’s take advantage of the summer to rediscover the Musical Zones! A new experience awaits you every time thanks to the diversity of musical styles and locations in the four corners of the island.

This free event, which stands out for the quality and accessibility of its shows, ranging from the most intimate to larger-scale performances, invites you to memorable experiences in enchanting places close to home. It’s a date!” said Flavia Alexandra Novac, Municipal Councillor for Sainte-Rose and responsible for cultural issues.

8 zones throughout the territory

The shows of this 9th edition, some of which will be accompanied by dancers, will be presented in 8 zones: Vieux-Sainte-Dorothée, Vieux-Sainte-Rose, Centre de la nature, berge aux Quatre-Vents, rue de l’Église in SaintFrançois, Bernard-Landry Park, Légaré Park as well as in the Montmorency sector, in the inner courtyard of the Maison des arts and at the Place publique of Place Bell (Momo cultural station).

In addition, two exclusive concerts by the Orchestre symphonique de Laval under the direction of guest conductor Mélanie Léonard will be held at Bernard-Landry Park.

On August 13, a family concert created especially for young and old will recall the heroes and heroines of popular cinema, while on August 14, a second major concert will take the audience on a journey into the world of classic works inspired by heroism over time. Several amenities and facilities will be available on site.

In addition, on some sites, a food and bar offer will be offered and pre-show entertainment will be presented. This will be the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beautiful season, arriving early to picnic and bask in the sun or to go for a bike ride. Discover all the programming online at zonesmusicales.laval.ca

Six awards for « Tout doux dans nos rues » campaign

Recently, the City of Laval’s Communications and Marketing Department team, won a total of six industry awards highlighting the quality and creativity of the “Tout doux dans nos rues” campaign.

It was at the Plumes d’excellence of the Association des communicateurs municipaux du Québec (ACMQ), then at the Idéa competition propelled by the Association of Creative Communication Agencies (A2C) in collaboration with the Société des designers graphiques du Québec (SDGQ).

This unique campaign first won the Plume d’Or in the Behavioural Campaign/Awareness category at the Plumes d’excellence gala, presented on June 6. This ACMQ award recognizes the professionalism of municipal communications specialists and highlights the most remarkable achievements.

At the awards ceremony of the Idéa competition on June 13, which celebrates the best of creative communication in Quebec every year, “Tout doux dans nos rues” won a Gold Award in the Music category. The campaign also won four other awards, including Silver Awards for Achievement – Branded Video Content, Integrated Campaign under $250,000 and Branded Video Content – Public Service, as well as a Bronze Award for Branded Audio Content.

Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer, was very happy of the awarded campaign. “These awards are a clear testament to the effectiveness and creativity deployed in the “Tout doux dans nos rues” campaign by the Communications and Marketing team,” he said.

“This exceptional campaign was able to mobilize the Laval community and strengthen the sense of solidarity in the neighbourhoods, of which we are extremely proud. I would also like to express my gratitude to the various departments that contributed to the success of this initiative through their valuable collaboration.”

The campaign focused on reduced speed limits and other measures to improve safety and road sharing in Laval. With “Tout doux dans nos rues”, Laval has reinvented road safety awareness by relying on a disruptive approach and popular culture to improve the daily life of the community. It should be noted that this campaign included, among other things, an original song by Claude Bégin, a video and awareness posters that the population was invited to put up on residential lots.