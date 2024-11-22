Action Laval activists gathered for annual policy congress

Opposition party leaders say they’re confident of winning next year

Action Laval’s interim-leader, Val-des-Arbres city councillor Achille Cifelli, thanked the opposition party’s many supporters who turned up at Collège Letendre on Saturday Nov. 9 for an annual policy congress, during which a platform for the next municipal elections was discussed openly.

A show of enthusiasm

Action Laval city councillor for Val-des-Arbres Achille Cifelli, who is also the opposition party’s interim-leader (File photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

In all, according to a statement issued by the party, 30 resolutions were brought forward and adopted over the course of the day. “I am pleased to see the enthusiasm shown by our activists a year from the elections,” said Cifelli.

“Action Laval is a party which plans to consult the population even more,” he continued. “Therefore it is only normal for our team to allow its members to openly express their views on our platform in view of the next elections.”

A focus on local

Among other things, party members voted for motions to have the city reinvest in infrastructures in Laval’s districts, rather than in the downtown core. They also voted to increase and diversify services offered by public transit, and to increase a subsidy for the support at home of persons age 65 and over.

“I am very proud of the work and the serious attitude of our activists, who, like myself, have in their hearts to be able to offer the citizens of Laval a city that respects their priorities,” said Cifelli.

Confident of winning

Action Laval’s leadership says they feel confident of being able to win the mayoralty race next year (although a candidate hasn’t yet been chosen), with a correspondingly high number of city council seats when municipal voters go to the polls on Nov. 2, 2025. The party’s two main platform issues for the time being are fiscal responsibility and consulting residents so as to accurately represent their interests.