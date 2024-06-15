3rd edition of the LavalFirefighters’ Blood Drive

The 3rd edition of the Laval Firefighters’ Blood Drive will be held on June 18, organized by the Laval Fire Department and Héma-Québec.

The goal is to welcome a minimum of 600 donors at the 5 participating sites to contribute to the Quebec blood supply.

The donation experience will be enhanced by the pleasure of discovering your neighbourhood fire station and meeting firefighters and prevention inspectors on site.

“You too can be a hero”

The slogan of the campaign takes on its full meaning, when we know that a single blood donation can help save several lives.

Every day, 1,000 donations are needed to meet the needs of the Quebec population in blood products. This year again, William, a five-year-old Laval boy, is the representative of the campaign. Several blood transfusions saved his life, and he is now in remission from leukemia. William’s parents work for the Laval Fire Department.

“Volunteering your time to donate blood can have an invaluable impact on the lives of many people. On June 18, I invite Laval residents to join the firefighters and prevention inspectors of the Fire Department in large numbers to make a difference while discovering our local fire stations,” said Sandra Desmeules, member of the executive committee responsible for public safety and municipal councillor for Concorde–Bois-de-Boulogne.

Where and how to donate

To donate blood, go to one of the following locations according to the schedule below. From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

• Fire Station 2 (Chomedey): 3000 du Souvenir Boulevard From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

• Fire Station 5 (Saint-François): 7900 MarcelVilleneuve Avenue

• Fire Station 6 (Laval West): 5580 Dagenais Boulevard West

• Fire Station 8 (Sainte-Rose): 555 CuréLabelle Boulevard

• Régent-Martimbeau Community Centre (Vimont): 455 de Lausanne Street

It is recommended that you make an appointment online on the Héma-Québec website or by phone at 1-800-343-7264 and consult the qualification criteria beforehand. Note that it is also possible to show up on site at the time of your choice.