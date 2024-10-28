Laval’s Legion Branch 251 launches poppy campaign prior to Remembrance Day

The first poppy for RCL Branch 251’s 2024 Poppy Campaign was presented by branch president Dean McKay to Captain Nathan Kendall, Zone Training Officer (Laval), Regional Cadet Support Unit (Eastern).

Members and guests of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 251 met on Thursday evening last week for the official launch of the 2024 Poppy Campaign, leading up to Remembrance Day.

In accordance with a longstanding tradition, the first poppy was presented by RCL Branch 251’s president Dean McKay to an honored guest.

This year it was Captain Nathan Kendall, Zone Training Officer (Laval), Regional Cadet Support Unit (Eastern).

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 251 Chomedey proudly contributes to many of the local cadet corps and squadrons who participate in the annual Poppy Campaigns.

As such, cheques for a total amount of $4,000 were presented this year to cadet unit representatives by Barbara Vezina, Branch 251’s Poppy Campaign Chair.

Wear a poppy, show you care

Robert Michaud of RCL Branch 251 is among the branch members offering poppies at the Wal-Mart Supercentre at 2075 Chomedey Blvd. until Remembrance Day.

A reminder to all Laval residents that this year’s Poppy Campaign is now underway.

The best way to show support for Canada’s commitment to its veterans is to wear a poppy leading up to the Nov. 11 Remembrance Day.

If you can’t find a poppy, some Branch 251 reps will be stationed at the entrance/exit doors of Wal-Mart stores (including the Wal-Mart Supercentre at 2075 Chomedey Blvd.).

As well, you are invited to drop by Branch 251 (2000 Curé-Labelle Blvd.) between 2-8 pm daily where poppies are available.

Branch 251 also reminds you that RCL membership is open to any Canadian citizen, or citizen of an allied nation, who is 18 years of age or older.

Laval’s Remembrance Day ceremony

The City of Laval will be holding its Remembrance Day observances on Saturday Nov. 9.

RCL Branch 251 members, dignitaries and guests during the 2024 Poppy Campaign launch on Oct. 24.

The ceremony is being held exceptionally at 1333 Chomedey Blvd. (rather than on at the War Cenotaph on Souvenir Blvd.), as the cenotaph has been relocated at least temporarily due to construction.

Those planning to attend are advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before the 11 am moment of silence.