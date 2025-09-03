Parc Ex’s Pakistanis celebrate the start of their nation’s 79th year of independence

A major patriotic Pakistani gathering took place in Saint Roch Park

Celebrations held on Saturday Aug. 16 in Parc Extension’s Saint Roch Park to mark the 79th annual Pakistan Independence Day attracted a good-size crowd of patriotic Pakistanis who enjoyed singing, traditional dancing and stirring addresses.

Some Mexican flair

While there is a 16,000-kilometre distance between Pakistan and Mexico, that didn’t stand in the way for the organizers, the Himalaya Seniors of Quebec, to invite a small group of Mexican folkloric dancers based in Villeray to come and put on a good dance show.

There were also multi-cultural events and speeches by elected officials from local ridings and neighborhoods. Various artists and singers from the Pakistani community were also invited to perform, while bazaar and food concession operators also took part.

No, they’re not Pakistani folk dancers, but Mexican. Still, they helped add color to the Pakistan Independence Day celebration held in Park Extension on August 16. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Nouvelles Parc Extension News)

A very busy weekend

Prominent dignitaries including MPs, MNAs, borough mayors, city councillors and representatives of different cultural communities were also invited to grace the occasion with their presence.

For some of the local elected officials, Pakistan Independence Day was just one of a series of commemorative events taking place over a single weekend, making it their busiest time of the year.

The other events in or near Parc Extension included India Independence Day, Armenian community celebrations, and the Montreal Greek Festival.

Every year, Pakistan’s national independence day is celebrated all over Pakistan and in many part of the world with flag raising ceremonies, tributes to the national heroes and fireworks in the capital, Islamabad.

A ‘boy band’ with a distinctive Pakistani flair livened up the celebrations in Saint-Roch Park for Pakistan Independence Day. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Nouvelles Parc Extension News)

A big day in Pakistan

The main celebration takes place in the capital, where the President and Prime Minister raise the national flag at the Presidential and Parliament buildings and deliver speeches that are televised live.

In the speech, the leaders highlight the achievements of the government, goals set for the future and (in the words of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam), bring “Unity, Faith and Discipline” to the people.

The event, also known as Yaum-e-Azadi, is officially observed on the anniversary of the day in 1947 when Pakistan became independent from British rule within what was then known as the British Raj.

Parc Ex city councillor Mary Deros (second from right) was among the dignitaries who expressed their congratulations to the district’s residents of Pakistani origin on the occasion of the anniversary of their country’s independence day. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Nouvelles Parc Extension News)

Pakistan economy expanding

According to the English-language Pakistani news daily Express Tribune, Pakistan is presently undergoing an economic expansion phase, including the privatization of government corporations, aimed at attracting foreign investment and reducing budget deficits.

However, the country still has challenges to deal with, such as rapid population growth, widespread illiteracy, political instability, poor relations with other nations and heavy foreign debt.